Young Rugby dancers win awards in prestigious festival

Young dancers from Christine Anderson Theatre School in Rugby have scooped top awards at the Nuneaton Festival of Arts.

After three weekends of tough competition, the friends were delighted to hear they had been chosen to win some special awards.

Lulu Molly, five, received the trophy for the most promising Baby, while Alfie, who is six, won the Baby cabaret aggregate award and the adjudicators award for most promising entry. CATS’ principal Christine Anderson said: “I am so proud of Lulu and Alfie, they have done so well - our little stars of the future!”