Young Rugby footballer takes one for team to buy new kit

A young footballer is taking one for the team by saying goodbye to her beautiful long blonde locks.

Ellie Angus, ten, who plays for the Rugby Town Girls and Ladies U11 team, wants to raise money for a new team kit.

Ellie is helping two charities.

Her mum Claire, said: “Ellie loves her football and being a part of Rugby Town Girls FC helped her grow in confidence.

“Rugby Town Girls and Ladies FC run groups from five years of age to open age ladies.

“The club do a huge amount to promote female sport in Rugby, so Ellie is very proud to support them.”

She will also be helping the Little Princess Trust who make wigs out of real hair for poorly children.

Ellie.

“When I explained what they did as she loved the idea of her hair going to benefit other children and being able to support two great causes at the same time,” added Claire.

“Ellie has beautiful long blonde hair, but is very excited about the cut. We are very proud of her.”

To donate to Ellie’s hair cut, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-angus?utm_id=2&utm_term=Jy6XynbYk