Young Rugby literary talent in the spotlight

The next generation of creative talent was celebrated when the Rupert Brooke Literary Prizegiving took place last week. The judges handed out awards to the following, some of whom are pictured: Senior section, 1st prize - Harvey Auerbach-Dunn (Lawrence Sheriff School) and Rachel Stevens (Rugby); 2nd prize - Lucy Tiller (Rugby High School) and Sam Saunders (R); 3rd prize - Joe Pike (LSS).

Intermediate section, 1st - Iona Craig (R) and Ella Shawcross (RHS); 2nd - Annabel Barlow (R) and Freya Davies (RHS); 3rd - Mollie Dibb (Princethorpe).

Junior section, 1st - Anna Farrow (RHS) and Georgie Jewson (R); 2nd - Madeleine Leah (RHS) and Madoc Williams (Princethorpe); 3rd - Abigail Grisewood, Becca Cowie and Angelina George (RHS).

Longer narrative writing, senior - Natalie Evans (RHS); intermediate - Bartosz Renosik (Harris); junior - Olivia Browne (RHS). Primary section - Oliver Bell and Monty Hinde (Crescent).

The Rupert Brooke Literary Prize Fund runs the competition for Rugby area school pupils each year.