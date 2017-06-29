Young talent set to dazzle at Rugby’s Aspire in Arts concert

Talented young people in Rugby will take to the stage this weekend as part of an ongoing music project.

A concert is being held at the Benn Hall on Sunday with original songs, contemporary covers and a full live band.

Warwickshire based youth arts organisation Aspire in Arts was awarded funding from the National Foundation for Youth Music, with additional support from Warwickshire Race Equality Partnership to deliver a year long music project for people aged 11-25 in Rugby.

Kirsty Lowrie, director at Aspire in Arts, said: “This is a great opportunity for the young people to showcase their talents to their parents, carers, friends and the wider community.

“They have been working really hard over the last few months to put together a fantastic set list for all to enjoy. For some this is the first time they have ever performed and they are really excited about the show. We also have Rugby based band Courthouse supporting the event. They will be performing some of their new songs from their debut EP.”

Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are £3 from the Benn Hall, telephone (01788) 533719 or book online at www.bennhall.com