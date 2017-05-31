Youngsters remember Manchester attack victims at Caldecott Park

Youngsters came together to show solidarity for the victims of the Manchester terror attack on Saturday.

Young musicians sang an Ariana Grande song and others at the Caldecott Park bandstand before releasing 22 pink balloons for those killed in the bombing.

People gathered at Caldecott Park bandstand to show solidarity to the Manchester terror attack victims. Photo: Warwickshire Police NNL-170530-165338001

Rheo Parnell, 18, helped organise the event: “It’s just a way to pay our respects as we can’t all go to the ones in Manchester where everyone was but it was a nice way to show we are thinking about them and to prove that we are not scared as well.”

Dutch Van Spall, director of talent agency Big Help Music which initiated the event, said many of their artists were affected by the attack but joining together in remembrance helped.

“It needed to be done, we felt we needed to do something positive for the young people that we work for,” he said.