CRICKET: All welcome at Wiloughby this season

Junior winter nets start on Saturday

Cricketers young and old invited and welcome at Willoughby CC this season

With the new cricket season approaching, Willoughby Cricket Club are once again extending an invitation for cricketers of all ages to get involved and consider joining the club this year.

The club begins their pre-season training and net sessions in the coming weeks, with plenty of cricket action available in the upcoming campaign for cricketers of all ages, standards and experience.

For the 2017 season, the club’s men’s/adult section will see two teams playing on Saturday afternoons in the South Northants Cricket League and a midweek XI playing Wednesday evenings in the Rugby and District Cricket League.

In addition, the club’s Sunday XI will also be playing an increased number of friendlies on Sunday afternoons against similar local village clubs and teams, meaning there is once again plenty of cricket on offer at all levels.

Willoughby’s junior cricket section continues to flourish and continues to be one of the most popular in the local area for children between 6 and 15 years. In addition to weekly coaching and game sessions run by the club’s ECB qualified coaches, they will once again have Kwik Cricket for boys and girls aged 6-10, plus [hard ball] teams at Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 level in the Rugby and District Cricket league.

Add to that another healthy series of off-field social events for all club members during the course of the year – including the 6-a-side tournament and club tour, it all adds up to being another busy year in store at The Green.

Pre-season training for Willoughby CC will be held at Bilton High School in Rugby until the end of March, when the club hopes to head outdoors to The Green ahead of the season starting in mid-April.

The Under 11s, Under 13s and Under 15s start the club’s preparations on Saturday, January 14, from 1pm to 4pm, with their sessions running each Saturday afternoon up to the end of March.

The Under 15s will also be involved with the men’s/adult section sessions which get underway on Wednesday, January 25 from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, with sessions running each Wednesday evening also until the end of March.

Following the start of the club’s indoor training sessions, Willoughby CC stages its Annual General Meeting for all players, members and parents on Monday, February 20, 7.30pm start.

Then follows the club’s now-annual involvement in the ECB Cricketforce Weekend, where they will once again be staging their own ‘spring clean’ and 2017 Registration event on Saturday, April 1.

For further details on playing at Willoughby CC and joining the club for 2017 and their pre-season sessions, please contact Karl Quinney on (01788) 542441, or 07775 883102; email at karl@karlquinney.co.uk, or visit the club website at www.willoughbycc.org.uk.