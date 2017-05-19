CRICKET: Barby made it four Premier League wins in a row

Victory over Aston Manor by 138 runs

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1sts 224-8 (20 points)

Aston Manor 1sts 86-10 (3 points)

Barby 1sts won by 138 runs

Bary 1st XI continued their unbeaten start to the season with a fourth league win in a row against Aston Manor 1sts at the BCG.

After losing the toss Barby were asked to bat first and made steady progress as James Wynn Evans (27), Craig Scott (35), David Watson (15) and Rob Edom (20) all made starts but couldn’t go on to a substantial score.

A middle order collapse from 121-3 to 132-7 left Barby looking at an below par score until an eighth wicket partnership of 87 between captain Joel Gleghorn (38) and Danny Scott making a maiden 1st team half century finishing on 50 not out, taking Barby to a respectable 224-8 after 50 overs.

The best of the Aston bowlers being Sahal Malvernkar 3-49.

In reply Aston lost three early wickets to a run out and a wicket apiece for Pieter Pretorius and Seth Westley, to be reduced to 29-3.

But it was the introduction into the bowling attack of James Wynn Evans, who bowled with great control to take 5-16 from 10 overs and Danny Scott, who completed a fine all round match taking 2-26 from 10 overs.

Aston were bowled out for just 86 in 30 overs to leave Barby winners by 138 runs.

Warwickshire Division 7

Attleborough 1sts 186-4

Barby 2nds 151 all out

Attleborough won by 35 runs

Barby travelled to one of the nicest grounds in the league on Saturday to face the Attleborough 1st team.

With clouds looming captain Adam Shay won the toss and elected to bowl.

Wickets didn’t come easy but the opening duo of Shay and Gam Gurang kept the run rate well below three for the first 15 overs. In what was an innings marked by a somewhat slow run rate and tight bowling Barby were happy to see the innings finish at 186-4 on what looked like a good pitch and a fast outfield.

With the sun shining regular Barby openers Dom Craven (25) and Joe Hardbattle (26) mixed some watchful batting with regular boundaries to put Barby in a strong position.

Jack Bennett (19) and Chris Bramley (16) continued to build the innings but after Bennett fell Barby collapsed, losing the next four batsmen for single figures – all due to poor shot selection. Barby looked to be heading home earlier but for a spirited knock of 31 from resident Yorkshireman, Antony Franks had some nerves amongst the Attleborough fielders.

In all it was a disappointing result in a game Barby should have won.

Isham Zingari 164-6

(5 points)

Barby 3rds 167-2 (28 points) Barby won by 8 wickets.

Barby 3rds finally delivered the win that their early season performances had promised with an emphatic eight-wicket win against second place Isham, knocking off the runs with 15 overs to spare.

After stand-in skipper Matt Beagley won the toss and elected to field, tight opening bowling from club legend Dave Norton (2-28) and the ever improving young Charlie Britton (2-40) kept the scoring in check so that at halfway, Isham were 77-3.

However, the prolific David Hobbs went serenely past 50 until he was discomforted by some well directed short pitched bowling from Steve Blanks. Blanks finally accounted for Hobbs (67), but some lusty late hitting from impressive youngster Ben Galloway (51) ensured the visitors posted a respectable if below par 164-6.

What followed afterwards however was very unexpected. The Barby batsmen showed real intent, with boundaries flowing. After Beagley was dismissed in bizzare circumstances for 8, Hardbattle took the attack to Isham captain Parmar, planting him over the stand for a maximum and denting his own car in the process much to everyone’s amusement.

Hardbattle (36) tried to repeat the feat but fell to a good boundary catch, however Goulding joined Richard Ansell at the crease and the pair continued to plunder any wayward bowling to all parts.

Ansell followed up his

Barby best 85no from the previous week with another excellent knock of 48no, while Goulding finished on a quickfire 40no, the pair taking Barby home in just the 25th over leaving plenty of time for the team to watch the conclusion of the First XI’s great victory.

Sunday Friendly

Barby 251-4

Bishops Tachbrook 198-2

Barby won by 53 runs.

Barby Sunday XI won their third game in four outings this season, largely thanks to an incredible quick fire century from Pieter Pretorius.

After being put into bat, Seager (56) and Middleton (50) laid the foundations with a solid opening stand of 95. What followed was complete and utter mayhem at the crease as Pretorius smashed nine 6s (many of them enormous) and ten 4s in a 27- ball century. A total 94 of his 101 runs in boundaries!

After retiring immediatey after the ninth and final 6 took Pretorius to his first ton for the club, the innings resumed at a more sedate manner with Barby ending on a very challenging 251-4.

Full credit to the visiting team bowlers for sticking to their task manfully in the face of such a brutal onslaught.

With such a huge score on the board, captain Joe Hardbattle rotated his eight bowlers to good effect and despite only taking two wickets, the visitors never looked likely to reach the stiff target.

Opener Horly with 75 and Captain Whitehead 84no added 135 for the second wicket, but Barby’s groundfielding was considerably better than Tachbrook’s as they eased to victory.