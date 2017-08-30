CRICKET: Barby round-up with tensest of thrilling wins for 2nds

Pictures from Bank Holiday Monday visit of Rugby

Warwickshire League

Barby skipper Joel Gleghorn sets the field with Dan Scott

Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 150-10

Bedworth 1st XI 151-2

It was a tough Bank Holiday weekend for Barby as they played promotion chasing teams Bedworth followed by Rugby on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Rugby opener Asaad Qureshi is bowled by Tom Middleton for 61

Barby lost the toss and were inserted by Bedworth and struggled early on, losing three early wickets as Will Sinclair, Craig Scott and Pieter Pretorius were soon dismissed.

Tom Gleghorn with 17 followed by Rob Edom 51 and Danny Scott 31 began a recovery as Barby reached 125-4 at the drinks break.

This was as good as it got for Barby as Edom and Scott were soon dismissed and the innings fell away to 150 all out as former county player Abdul Hafeez returned figures of 5-7.

Bedworth lost the early wicket of Lewis Peacock bowled by Pieter Pretorius but Matt Pickering 65 not out and Ryan Parnell 39 took Bedworth to the verge of victory before Parnell was dismissed and Scott Friswell 16 not out joined Pickering to take Bedworth to an eight- wicket win.

Will Sinclair drives on his way to 88 not out

Bank Holiday

Monday Fixture

Barby 1st XI 236-6

Rugby 1st XI 257-6

On a sun-drenched Bank Holiday Monday at the BCG promotion chasing local rivals Rugby were the opponents in what turned out to be a run fest of nearly 500 runs played in great spirit between the two teams.

Rugby won the toss and decided to bat first on what looked a pitch full of runs with a fast outfield.

Openers Raj Chohan and Asaad Qureshi made full use of it in an opening partnership of 125 before Qureshi was dismissed for 63.

Chohan went on to make a fine 101 with support from Matt Ewer making 34 as Rugby totalled 257-6 from their 50 overs. Barby knew a solid start was needed as Craig Scott and Will Sinclar added 43 for the first wicket before Scott was bowled for 14.

Pieter Pretorius then added 50 for the second wicket with Sinclair before being caught by a fine catch on the long off boundary by Raj Chohan for 18.

Tom Gleghorn then fell victim to some fine fielding by Henry Wilkins to be run out. As 93-1 became 93-3 Barby tried to regroup but lost two more wickets to leave them 129-5.

Danny Scott now joined Will Sinclair and a partnership of 95 developed as Barby tried to keep up with the rising run rate.

Scott was eventually dismissed for 63 and Sinclair finished on 88 not out, carrying his bat through the innings as Barby fell 21 runs short in what was a great advert for local cricket played in front of a healthy crowd of spectators enjoying the cricket and sunny weather.

Division 7

Moseley Ashfield 2nd XI

294-2 Declared

Barby 2nd XI 127-10

A Bank Holiday depleted Barby 2nd XI lost heavily to promotion chasing Moseley Ashfield on a warm and sunny day at the BCG.After winning the toss Moseley took full advantage as they

amassed 294-2, declared in 46 overs. The highlight of the innings being 145 not out by Jawad Khan. He was well supported by Phil Tompkins and Tariq Hussain who both made 43. Steve Blanks was the best of the Barby bowlers taking 1-43 from 12 overs of left arm seam bowling.

The Barby reply owed much to Richard Ansell making 45 in a total of 127 all out as Felix Shears with 4-33 and Umair Khalid 3-19 did the damage in bowling Barby out in the 43rd over.

Griff & Coton 1sts v Barby 2nds (Monday)

Griff & Coton 183 all out

Barby 187-9 (52.2 overs)

Barby (20pts) beat Griff

(7pts) by 1 wicket.

Barby 2nds pulled off a dramatic victory to keep onto to Studley’s coat-tails in the battle for survival in the tensest of finishes, scrambling over the line by 1 wicket with 4 balls to spare with Mayooran (14no) striking the winning runs with a lofted straight four in near darkness at 8.25pm.

Barby won the toss and elected to field, and Griff made steady early progress in reaching 50-0 after 15 overs against testing new ball pair Harris and Mayooran before skipper Bramley made the suprising decision to throw John Hardbattle the ball.

This move of taking the pace off the ball proved a masterstroke as Hardbattle responded to the faith shown in him by his skipper by taking a BCC career best 3-46 from 12 consecutive overs, proving along the way that the full toss can be a most lethal wicket taking delivery, as well as profiting from two very sharp catches from Matt Beagley and Joe Hardbattle.

Griff’s innings lost all momentum as Chris Bramley continued to apply the pressure with spin and the deployment of ‘in out fields’, and ended with the excellent figures of 10-2-19-2. Mayooran and Joe Hardbattle each chipped in with two wickets, and only opener Hall stayed long in compiling 53 before being comically run out.

A late flurry from the Griff tenth wicket pair - both chancing their arm to good effect,- yielded 34 precious runs, but crucially they couldn’t bat out the full 50 overs and this was to prove decisive come the end of the match.

Barby opened up with Charlie Seager and John Hardbattle, the pair adding 48 solid runs for the first wicket in14 overs before Seager fell for a hard hitting 30.

Joe Hardbattle played the only fluent innings of the match as the father/son combination added 76 for the 2nd wicket before Joe fell just before drinks for an excellent 44. John Hardbattle fell in the 34th over for 35, leaving Barby 126-3 and still requiring 58 off 19 to win.

Skipper and key batsmen Bramley fell almost immediately and the loss triggered an alarming collapse as wickets fell at regular intervals and the required run rate reached 6 an over.

Barby had subsided from 124-1 to 158-7 and 26 were needed off the final 5 overs. Mayooran and Damon Goulding batted well together and one huge six from Mayooran brought the target within sight.

Goulding fell for 8 with just 4 needed off 2.5 overs, leaving young Joe Bramley to join Mayooran at the crease. Bramley Junior played a nice cut for three crucial runs to bring the scores level, and a nice push into the offside appeared to be the winning run, but non striker Mayooran declined the single and young Bramley fell to the very next ball leaving one to win off the 53rd and final over with David Lamb striding to the crease.

The first ball Mayooran went for a big swing and edged it into his pads, but the next ball he creamed over the bowler’s head first bounce for four to seal a hugely important win for the 2s in what was an incredible game of cricket that had just about everything!

Great credit to every single player, especially given the threadbare availability over the Bank holiday weekend.

The 2s are next in action this Saturday in what is another ‘must win’ game at home against Kenilworth. Please come down and cheer on the lads.