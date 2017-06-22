CRICKET: Barby’s weekend round-up

Maiden century for 15-year-old Hardbattle

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Olton v Barby

Olton 227-9 (17pts)

Barby 130-7 (7pts)

Barby’s first XI clung on for a hard-fought draw at high flying Olton and West Warwickshire Cricket Club On Saturday.

Missing Dan Scott and Rob Edom from their first choice starting XI and with paceman Will Sinclair still carrying an injury, Barby suffered a further set back when Rob Field suffered a back spasm in the warm-up that rendered him immobile. On a hot day both sides were keen to bat first and it was Olton who had their wish as Tom Gleghorn called wrongly at the toss.

Will Sinclair, operating at reduced pace, and Pieter Pretorius both bowled accurately with the new ball and at 50-4 Olton were in trouble. However, Barby’s jinx was to strike again as Pretorius (6-3-32) went over on an ankle and left the field destined for hospital.

Once the shine went from the ball and without Pretorius and the usual athletic fielding of Rob Field, Olton were effectively batting against nine fielders and Weaver (70 not out) and Trilloe (39) were able to rebuild the innings with a 100 partnership.

James Wynn Evans (12-1-21) bowled tightly with little reward whilst Craig Scott (12-2-64) and 16-year-old debutant leg spinner Nobes (11-3-62) both extracted turn but suffered from the lack of cover afforded by the depleted fielding unit. After a late cameo Olton finished their 50 overs on 227 for 9 with Barby at least happy to pick up maximum bowling points.

If Barby were to stand a chance of winning, the top order needed to perform, howeve, as is so often the case when things go against you this was not to be as Wynn Evans, Bennett and Craig Scott were all victims of questionable umpiring decisions off the bowling of Trilloe.

Tom Gleghorn (27) then got a start but was guilty of a loose shot leaving Barby with little choice but to play a draw. Joel Gleghorn and the injured Rob Field both dug in to the increasing frustration of the Olton fielding side as ball after ball was patted back and little running was possible.

Field was eventually dismissed for a painful 37 whilst Gleghorn finished unbeaten with an 82 ball 22 as Barby closed on 130 for 7.

Skipper Gleghorn was not unhappy with seven points, saying: “Today was one of those games where the fact we weren’t beaten is more important than the points.

“We showed character and I was particularly impressed with young Matty Nobes bowling leg spin with only nine fit fielders and he deserved his three wickets.”

Barby face another stern test next week when they welcome top side Bedworth.

Barby 2nd XI v Bridge Trust 1sts

Barby hosted promotion hopefuls Bridge Trust on Saturday at the sun drenched BCG. With the temperature already tipping 26 degrees at lunchtime Barby were delighted to win the toss and bat first on another great wicket.

Openers Joe Hardbattle (29) and Dom Craven (15) saw off the new ball and some sharp bowling from the Bridge Trust openers. After Craven fell it was once again up to Chris Bramley (69) to rebuild the innings.

With the going slow and the Bridge Trust spinners bowling tight lines, Barby did well to retain wickets for a final six-over onslaught which took them to a respectable 189. Bridge Trust were rueing their nine dropped catches, five alone off Chris Bramley.

Bridge Trust, famed for 300 plus scores, went about their business with usual abandon but some tight bowling from Adam Shay (49-2-12) and Sid Gautam (32-2-7) made things hard and wickets fell regularly.

At the half way point the game was in the balance with Bridge Trust four down for 109. Enter Zohaib (80no), the nemesis of many teams in Division 7. Runs soon flowed freely as Captain Shay regularly rotated bowlers, hoping to buy a wicket. On 30 Zohaib skied one to cow corner and despite his best efforts Stephen Blanks couldn’t hold the catch in what would be a match-defining moment.

Whilst wickets continued to fall at the other end Zohaib smartly retained the strike and the winning runs were scored in the 42nd over. A good team effort from Barby against a very strong team.

Corby v Barby 3rd XI

Corby 181-9 (30pts)

Barby 142 all out (7pts)

On a scorching hot day in Corby, the home team ran out winners by 39 runs in a well contested game, played in a good spirit throughout.

After electing to field first, Barby reduced the hosts to 8-2, but Lawman chanced his arm and belted his way to an unorthodox but highly effective 55 to seize the initiative for the hosts. Excellent bowling by Britton (4-37) and Norton (3-31) pegged it back for Barby in the stifling heat, but 181 was still a demanding score on a pitch of low bounce.

Barby openers Beagley (21) and Hawkins (26) got the reply off the a great start, rattling up 50 inside nine overs.

However four wickets fell for the addition of just 22 runs as Lawman was introduced into the attack, his slowest of slow deliveries causing all manner of problems for the Barby batsmen. Hardbattle and Thompson (playing his debut game for the club), set about rebuilding the innings and put on 45 for the fifth wicket before Hardbattle (16) became Lawman’s fourth victim with the score on 112.

Thompson continued to play with composure on his way to 39, but the Barby lower order once again failed to deliver as wickets fell at an alarming rate at the other end. Lawman added five wickets to his earlier 55, but the fact that only four Barby batsmen were able to reach double figures was a huge disappointment given the earlier hard work in the field.

Barby Sunday XI v Monks Kirby

Barby 216-9

Monks Kirby 217-8

Monks Kirby edged home in the final over to win a thriling encounter at a sundrenched BCG by two wickets.

The match will be remembered for 15-year-old Joe Hardbattle’s maiden century for the club, coming off only 88 balls and including 14 fours and a six.

Captain Nobes and Randle put on a quick-fire opening stand of 50, but after both fell in the 20s, Hardbattle came to the crease and set about the visitors’ bowlers, playing shots all around the wicket, with very few runs coming from the other end.

After hitting 91 for the seconds only two weeks ago, he moved serenly through the 90s and was given good support by Tom Lynch at the other end. Joe was dismissed in the final over by Jones, the pick of Kirby’s bowlers with 4-18.

The visitors paced their reply very well, keeping wickets in hand for the final 15 overs. Coles and Ellis both played well for 50s, but despite the searing heat, the Barby bowlers and fielders stuck manfully to their task, with Lamb 3-38, Middleton 3-36 and Blanks 2-34 the pick.

Well done to Monks Kirby in what was a great afternoon’s cricket, but special mention to the guys who played for Barby (especially some of the older chaps) who also played in the oppressive heat yesterday. With availability so poor on Sunday, the efforts to play twice over this weekend made sure we got the game on.