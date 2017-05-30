CRICKET: Barby through to county final of National Village Cup

1st XI still unbeaten in Premier Division

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 249-6 17 Points

Bablake Old Boys 193-7 9 points

Barby 1st XI winning draw

Barbys first X1 enjoyed another successful weekend picking up 17 points in Saturday’s Warwickshire Premier League fixture against Bablake Old Boys and comfortably beating Spencer Bruerne in the Northamptonshire semi-final of the National Village Knockout on Sunday.

Losing the toss and being asked to bat first on a blustery day at the BCG against Bablake, James Wynn Evans (40), Craig Scott (32),Pieter Pretorius (43) and Tom Gleghorn (44) all made starts without going on to make a big score. It was left to Rob Edom (37 not out) and Rob Field to see Barby through to a competitive but chaseable 249 from their 50 overs.

With the pitch offering little, Barby’s bowling and fielding needed to be on top form as it quickly became apparent that Bablake were going to be happy to settle for a draw. Sadly it was not to be as two straightforward catches were put down and too often Barby’s seamers failed to attack the stumps. Spinner James Wynn Evans (2-22 of 12 overs) was the pick of the bowlers whilst Pieter Pretorius stood out in the field, taking two excellent catches as Bablake saw their way through to 193-7 off their allocation.

National Village Knockout Cup

Barby CC 156-4 in 19.4 Overs

Spencer Bruerne CC 153-10 in 39.4 Overs

Barby won by 6 Wickets

Sunday’s Village Knockout game saw the visit of Spencer Bruerne of the Northamptonshire Leagues. Taking the opportunity to give youngsters Alex Watson, Sam Cox and Matthew Nobes a taste of first team action, Barby elected to field first on winning the toss.

On the same pitch as the previous day Bruerne applied themselves well, at one stage threatening to make more than their eventual 153 from 40 overs.

Bowling was again hard work but Seth Westley (0-21), James Wynn Evans (3-24)and Craig Scott (2-29) were all economical. Watson and Cox both made a number of fine stops in the field while veteran Rob Field made up for a rare drop the previous day with two sharp catches. Leg spinner Matthew Nobes was the stand out bowler with 3 wickets for 4 runs to mop up the tail.

With 153 on the board, Spencer Bruerne will have felt they had a chance of victory. Six overs of mayhem later they realised that this was not the case as Rob Edom set about their opening attack as only he can. The ball was dispatched to all parts as Edom made 58 off only 24 balls. After the early onslaught Barby cruised to victory in 19 overs, Field making a comparatively sedate 37-ball 50 not out whilst Nobes capped a fine all-round display by hitting the winning runs.

Barby now travel to face Weekly and Warkton in the Northamptonshire final of the Village Knockout on June 11.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 184-9

Kenilworth 2nd XI 114-10

Barby 2nd XI Won by 70 Runs

After some tough results in the last two games, Barby travelled to Kenilworth intent on picking up a much-needed win. Arriving at one of the most picturesque grounds in the league on a warm and dry day, captain Adam Shay showed no hesitation in batting first after winning the toss.

Dom Craven (25) got off to a fast start but saw both Joe Hardbattle and number 3 Jack Bennett fall for ducks – the batting collapses of the last two weeks were starting to haunt Barby.

Again, however Chris Bramley (27) played the steadying role and was joined by Antony Franks who, after a watchful start, soon unleashed the shots he’s become quickly famed for. Five sixes and four boundaries later and Franks had changed the face of the innings, eventually falling for a brilliant 62. Matthew Nobes (22) played a mature innings and was joined by Tom Middleton to take Barby to a strong total of 184.

Barby were adamant this was a game they would win and were bouncing around the field from the first ball. After Gam Gurung took a wicket in the first over Barby were always on top. Tom Middleton bowled a good spell with little reward and Adam Shay replaced Gurung who finished with figures of 4-31 at the top end to take 3 for 16 off 5 overs.

Despite some lusty hitting from Freddie Davies (49no) Barby cleaned up the visitors for 114 with 17 overs to spare. Captain Shay was delighted with the result: “After the results of the last two weeks it was great to see a good all-round performance and real commitment from the guys to go for the win,” he said. Barby are back at home this week against Griff and Coton.

Barby 3rds 184 all out (40 overs)

Spencer Bruerne 2nds 185-6 (39.4 overs)

Spencer (30pts) beat Barby (8) by 4 wickets

Barby 3rds agonisingly missed out on victory in the tightest of finishes, with Spencer Bruerne scrambling over the line with two balls to spare in an excellent game of cricket on a sunny and warm afternoon at picturesque Stoke Bruerne.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, solid contributions at the top of the order from Watson (20) and Beagley (21) were followed up by the middle order with Hardbattle (33), Manzella (40) and the impressive Veeren Lala (51) with his first 3rd team half century.

At 162-4 with five overs to go, a total of 200 was within Barby’s grasp, but the late clatter of wickets that ensued would prove costly come the end of the game.

Superb tight opening bowling by Britton and Manzella squeezed the home team in the early overs, with Spencer 52-2 at the half way point. Charlie Britton bowled excellently as he has done all season to record impressive figures of 10-1-21-2, and young Alex Watson kept Barby in the game taking 2-33 off six excellent overs.

James Aylett-Hughes claimed a crucial wicket with his first ball (1-18) however, with wickets still in hand, hosts captain Richard Muscutt showed his quality as he upped the tempo and brought Bruene within range, unleashing an array of powerful cover drives on his way to a quick fire half century.

Britton finally dismissed Muscutt with seven still needed off the final two overs, but a couple of lusty blows in the final over saw Spencer home by four wickets. A great game of cricket.