CRICKET: Barby winter nets starting on Sunday

New players welcome at all levels of the club

After a highly successful 2016 season in which Barby 1st XI gained promotion to the Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division, Barby Cricket Club’s 2017 winter nets will be starting at Bilton School this Sunday (February 5) and running for 10 weeks until Sunday, April 9.

The junior sessions will run from 9am-10.30am and the seniors from 10.30am -12noon.

Barby run three Saturday league teams. The 1st and 2nd XIs play in the Warwickshire Cricket League in the Premier Division and Division 7 and the 3rd XI in the Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 13.

The club also run Sunday XIs, who play in the National Village Cup and Sunday Friendly matches throughout the season.

At junior level Barby have Under 11, 13, and 15s sides and a Ladies tip and run side, who all play midweek evening matches.

Barby are always on the lookout for new players to join the club at all levels. For any more information concerning the winter net sessions contact Craig Lester on 07904 804674 or email barbycc@hotmail.co.uk