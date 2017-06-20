CRICKET: Captain Bell inviting families to Edgbaston Foundation Open Day on Sunday

Chance to meet Warwickshire players for photos and autographs

Skipper Bell calls on youngsters to get involved in cricket through Edgbaston Foundation Open Day

Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Birmingham Bears captain Ian Bell is encouraging local families to gain their first taste of cricket and get involved in the sport through a new Edgbaston Foundation Open Day on Sunday (June 25).

Taking place in the stadium, up to 500 junior cricket sets are being given away to children aged 12 and under as part of the Edgbaston Foundation Open Day, in addition to an opportunity to meet members of the Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears playing squad for photos and autographs as part of an open training session.

There will also be a funfair, a chance to test your batting, bowling and fielding skills in cricket workshops around the stadium and an introduction to the new All Stars Cricket programme for children aged four to eight.

Ian Bell, said: “We’re keen to do as much possible to encourage more youngsters to get involved in cricket, and there’s never been a better time with All Stars Cricket launching, the ICC Women’s World Cup taking place in England and Wales this year, and the ICC Cricket World Cup coming here in 2019.

“The Edgbaston Foundation Open Day is a fantastic opportunity for families to learn more about the game and collect their first cricket set for games in the garden, park or any space where you can bat and bowl.”

The Edgbaston Foundation Open Day is completely FREE for all to attend, but advance registration is required to claim one of the junior cricket sets for children aged 12 and under. Simply visit www.edgbaston.com/info/bat-giveaway to register.

In addition to the activities throughout the day, Warwickshire CCC will also be fundraising for the Edgbaston Foundation, which aims to provide positive educational and sporting opportunities that help disadvantaged young people develop more life skills.