CRICKET: Ian Bell extends Warwickshire contract to 2020

At least three more years at Edgbaston for Bears’ club captain

Club captain Ian Bell has signed a three-year contract extension to commit to Warwickshire County Cricket Club until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Bell, 34, from Dunchurch, is the most capped international cricketer in Warwickshire’s history, having made his Test match debut for England against the West Indies in 2004 and subsequently winning 118 Test matches, 161 One-Day Internationals and eight International T20 caps.

The former Princethorpe College student is one of only three English cricketers to have won five Ashes series and has won six domestic trophies to date with Warwickshire, including captaining Bears to glory in the Royal London One-Day Cup last summer in his first season as skipper.

Ashley Giles, Sport Director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Ian is a true Bear who has been with Warwickshire since the age of 10 and has gone on to be one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

“He continues to be one of the leading batsmen in the country across all three formats and, as our captain, he sets exceptionally high standards for the rest of the squad.

“With several young cricketers having recently graduated from the academy to senior ranks, Ian is the perfect leader for them to follow. We’re delighted that he has signed this new long-term contract and will continue to be a proud Bear for many years to come.”

Bell has now scored 18,533 runs in First Class cricket – including 51 centuries – and spent last winter playing in Big Bash in Australia, where he helped Perth Scorchers to a third title.

Bell, said: “Warwickshire is the only county that I’ve ever wanted to play for and I’m thrilled to sign this new long-term contract to remain a proud Bear and help the team to push for even more silverware.

“The club has played a huge role in my career and it’s a great honour to now captain the team and help our young, talented players fulfil their potential here at Edgbaston.”

Warwickshire started the Specsavers County Championship 2017 season away to Surrey at the Kia Oval on Friday and return to Edgbaston this week for the first home game.