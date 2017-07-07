CRICKET: Junior Cup final pictures from Longdown Lane

Rugby & District Cricket League

Rugby & District Cricket League - Cup Finals

Under 15s Cup runners-up Willoughby

The sun shone for junior cup finals day on Sunday, at Barby Cricket Club’s Longdown Lane ground.

The hosts, Barby, won the Under 11s title, beating Rugby Cricket Club by seven runs.

But Rugby were successful in their other finals, winning the Under 13s against West Haddon and Under 15s against Willoughby.

In the final of the Senior Knock-out Plate, Stockton were the champions with Old Laurentians the runners-up.

Rugby Cricket Club, Under 13s champions

Under 13s Cup Final

West Haddon & Guilsborough (110-6) beat Rugby (111-4) by 6 wickets.

Under 15s Cup Final

Rugby beat Willoughby 26 runs, Rugby 98ao in 19.1 overs, Willoughby 72-9.

Barby Under 11s, who beat Rugby to become cup champions in the Rugby & District Cricket League

Rugby left Willoughby’s young U15 side disappointed in an entertaining cup final.

Willoughby won the toss and fielded first, and after a bright opening by Rugby, the first wicket fell with the score on 32 before being reduced to 57-6. Rugby opener Jack Crinigan was the last of those wickets to fall after a measured innings of 28, which ultimately proved a major difference and also earned him the man of the match award.

Teammate Henry King added late support with a valuable 14 as Rugby were bowled out for 98 with five balls of the innings remaining. Archie McMillan took 3-15, with Jake Quinney and Dan Farrow taking two wickets apiece.

In reply, Willoughby lost opener Sam Middlemiss early and then saw their other top order wickets fall at regular intervals as Rugby’s opening attack bowled with good pace and discipline.

Runners-up Rugby Cricket Club U11s

Quinney with 10 and Callum Hanks looked to have eased the pressure and recovered the situation until both fell in quick succession.

As the run rate increased, Michael Deery did his best to push Willoughby close with a well-worked joint top score of 10 but it was in vain as Willoughby, although seeing out their overs, closed 26 runs adrift on 72-9.

Henry King’s 3-13 did the damage for the main stay of the top order along with Euan Walker taking 2-11, with Max Johnson also getting in on the act with 2-10.

Willoughby congratulate Kirk Johnson and his Rugby CC team on their deserved success, whilst huge thanks are extended to RDCL Chairman, Ian Randle, and League Treasurer, Lee Johnson, for their time and efforts in organising, umpiring and managing the Finals Day.

Thanks also to everyone at Barby CC for kindly hosting the Final and their hospitality on what was a wonderful occasion at Longdown Lane.