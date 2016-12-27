CRICKET: Oakfield nets starting soon

Sessions for all age groups - newcomers welcome

With the new 2017 cricket season in mind, Oakfield Cricket Club are starting their winter nets sessions in the New Year.

They begin at the end of January and will run to April 4th. They are on Tuesday evenings and are at the Collingwood Centre, Rugby School (formerly Bishop Wulstan School).

There will be three sessions; 6-7pm for School years 4-7, 7-8pm for School years 8-10 and 8-9pm for School years 11+ and seniors.

Oakfield welcome players of all ages and abilities to their winter nets and to the club for the forthcoming season, however, there is particular focus on welcoming junior members and their families. All nets sessions are run by fully qualified ECB level 2 coaches who are DBS checked. These sessions will focus on the core aspects of the game (batting, bowling and fielding) and they can be paid for on a weekly basis.

Oakfield Cricket Club is based in Rugby on the Coventry Road, Long Lawford. It is a thriving club with excellent facilities and caters for all. Oakfield have six adult teams, and three junior teams who compete at U11s, U13s and U15s level in local leagues. The club also established an U9s group two summers ago, thereby catering for children as young as six. As part of the U9s development, the club will be holding regular Saturday morning coaching sessions from April onwards. For further details please contact Richard Burnett on email at richardjamesburnett@hotmail.com or on 07855 401463.

The junior cricket league matches take place on a Tuesday and Thursday evening throughout the summer and not only are these teams supported by the club’s six ECB qualified coaches, the coaches also run a junior training session every Friday night throughout the summer at the club’s ground on Coventry Road. Whilst the starting date needs to be confirmed, the U11s and U13s will be from 5-6.30pm and U15s and U16s from 6-7.30pm.

In 2012 the club achieved Clubmark accreditation in recognition for its excellent junior section and how well this is run.

It is the club’s desire and ambition in 2017 to grow the junior section of the club further and we would like you to be a part of that.

In the adult section of the club the 1st XI, 2nd XI and 3rd XI compete in the Warwickshire Cricket League on Saturdays, whilst the Sunday XI play traditional friendlies.

On a Wednesday night the 1st XI and 2nd XI play in the Rugby & District 20 over league.

For further details please contact either Richard Burnett or Steve Bacon, email steve100oakfield@gmail.com or on 07842590049 or visit the club website at www.oakfield.play-cricket.com.