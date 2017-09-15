CRICKET: Oakfield’s junior presentation evening a great success

1st XI finish season fifth in Warwickshire Division 4

Earlier this month, following the 1st X1 game versus local rivals Southam, the Oakfield Cricket Club staged its junior presentation evening.

James Robinson won both the batting and bowling awards for the U11s

With excellent weather, and barbecue 100 people joined in the occasion along with the club’s three main sponsors. Seven Stars, Sean Quigley from Quigleys Bar and On The Rocks restaurant, and local businessman David Hinde.

The U13s batting award was won by Evan Ridd, and the U13s bowling award was won by Toby Gorbutt.

The evening was a complete success, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Warwickshire League Division 4

Oakfield 1st XI vs Bablake 2nd XI

Oakfield took on promoted Bablake in a game with little riding on it as the league season came to a close. Bablake won the toss and despite the inclement weather elected to bat, looking for 24 points to keep them in the hunt for the title. Chris Smith made an early breakthrough for Oakfield but the rain soon arrived with the visitors on 43-1. The weather teased the sides until late afternoon when a further downpour put paid to any further play. A damp end to a disappointing season for Oakfield, who finish fifth in the league. More was hoped for when the season started in April but inconsistent performances and availability resulted in a mid-table finish.

Sunday Friendly

Willoughby v Oakfield

Oakfield travelled to near-neighbours Willoughby for a friendly on Sunday. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, although lost a couple of early wickets to Mohammed Nasir (2-30). Oakfield chipped away at the hosts batting line up, with the rate not rising above 4 an over throughout the innings as Chris Goodwin (2-28) kept them in check, well supported by Joey Green, Cameron Gwynne and James Robinson who picked up a wicket each. It was left to veteran seamer Chris Smith to finish the Willoughby innings off, and he did so in style, pickup up yet another hat-trick in his 3-14 as Willoughby were bowled out for 148.

After tea, Oakfield found batting more difficult than they did fielding, losing wickets at regular intervals. John Gregson did the damage for Willoughby picking up 5 for 3 to destroy Oakfield’s middle order. Chris Smith had a good day allround and did his best to get Oakfield back in the game alongside Mohammed Nasir who made 27. Smith unfortunately ran out of partners and finished unbeaten on 51 as Oakfield were dismissed for 120 in a 28 run defeat.