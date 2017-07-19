CRICKET: Six-a-side win for Wolston Ladies

Victory for tip and run team at Southam
Wolston Ladies Cricket Club reigned victorious at the tip and run six-a-side tournament held at Southam CC on Sunday.
After a year of near extinction when losing their ground in Wolston, it took a lot of hard work and commitment from team members who worked tirelessly to secure the team a new ground on which to play.
Captain Tracy Wasley said: “After 40 years of playing in the league, this win is a massive boost to our future prospects.
“A special thanks to Dunchurch Sportsfield for providing our new facilities for this and hopefully future seasons.”
