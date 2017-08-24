CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Action from Barby 1sts and 3rds’ victories

Confidence boost from beating one of Premier Division’s top sides

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Craig Scott (1st slip) and Tom Gleghorn (wicket keeper) in Barby 1sts' win on Saturday

Barby 1st XI 222-3 (20 points)

Olton & West Warwicks 1st XI 219-7 (5 points)

After the previous week’s heavy defeat at fourth placed Solihull Municipal, few would have anticipated Barby handing out a similar beating to top side Olton cricket club.

Olton arrived full of confidence and, after an early rain delay that saw the match reduced to 45 overs a side, started well against some wayward Barby bowling.

Pieter Pretorius bowling for the 1sts against Olton & WW

The introduction of Seth Westley (2-30) however signalled the start of the Barby fightback as wickets started to fall.

Westley was the pick of the bowlers, well supported by Craig Scott (3-44) and Dan Scott (0-40).

Will Sinclair (2-37) was the other wicket taker as Olton finished on 219 for 7 which was adjusted up to 221 via Duckworth Lewis.

Craig Scott and Will Sinclair opened the batting and saw off the new ball without alarm putting on 76 before Scott (40) was unfortunately adjudged LBW.

Ben House keeping wicket for Barby 3rds on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Pieter Pretorius then joined Sinclair and the pair batted in contrasting styles with Sinclair playing the anchor role and Pretorius the aggressor.

After a 114-run partnership, Sinclair eventually fell for a solid 65, whilst Pretorius continued to attack.

With three overs to spare Rob Edom finished the game in typical style with a straight six leaving Pretorius unbeaten on 85, which had come off only 64 balls including six maximums.

A deflated Olton side left in a hurry, leaving Barby to celebrate victory with the third team who had also won on the adjoining pitch.

Dave Norton was the pick of the bowlers for Barby 3rds

“It’s great to beat one of the top sides, not least because we didn’t even bowl and field well,” said skipper Joel Gleghorn.

“This game gives us confidence as we play promotion-chasing Bedworth and Rugby in the next two games.”

The match against Rugby at Barby on bank holiday Monday promises to be a cracker and should be a great advert for local cricket.

Warwickshire Division 7

Bridge Trust 1st XI 303-8 (20 points)

Barby 2nd XI 135-10 (4 points)

Barby travelled to top of the table Bridge Trust knowing a difficult afternoon could be in store. And so it proved as Bridge Trust won the toss and elected to bat and made an imposing 302-8 with openers Aleem Ali 94 and Zaheer Azid 75 adding 158 for the first wicket, with two wickets apiece for Dom Craven and Liam Franks.

In reply Joe Hardbattle continued his good form making 40 and Chris Bramley 20 as Barby were always up against it, being bowled out for 135 and defeat by 168 runs.

Barby 3rds v

Barton Seagrave 2nds

Barton 90-9 (2 points)

Barby 91-3 (28 points)

Barby beat Barton by 7 wickets.

Barby kept alive their slim chances of securing a third place promotion finish with an easy seven-wicket win over a youthful Barton Seagrave at a blustery and showery BCG.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors’ innings never gained momentum at any stage as they limped along to a very disappointing total of 90-9 off the full 40 overs, with veteran Dave Norton the pick of the bowlers (10-3-13-2).

Sherwood 2-13 took two crucial early wickets whilst Alex Watson sent down four excellent overs at the death to finish with figures of 4-3-1-2.

Charlie Britton (1-30) and Steve Blanks (0-32) also bowled well but with little luck or reward for their efforts.

Barby opened with the tried and tested pair of captain John Hardbattle and Matt Beagley, with the important job of preventing the visitors getting any sniff of a chance with early wickets.

This they did, with a fine opening stand of 64. Beagley was the aggressor, taking advantage of a life on eight with shots all around the wicket, the pick being one superb

straight six.

Another feature of the partnership was a number of excellently judged singles to keep the scoreboard ticking as Hardbattle was content to play second fiddle until he was brilliantly held at slip for 16.

Ansell and Watson fell quickly afterwards, but Beagley remained, and went on to a well-deserved second half century of the season with a well timed pull through midwicket to see the team home to victory with 16 overs in hand.

A thoroughly professional performance by Barby and a good day was made even better as the team were then able to grab an early pint of beer to wash down the superb teas from earlier, and watch the 1st XI pull off a quite brilliant run chase to beat table toppers Olton & West Warwick.

Barby Sunday XI 231-7

Marton 217-9

Barby won by 14 runs

Fourteen-year-old Alex Watson scored his maiden hundred as Barby won a Sunday Friendly fixture against Marton at the BCG, after skipper Joe Hardbattle won the toss and elected to bat.

Barby’s total was mainly due to the powerful stroke play of Watson, who hit boundaries - ten fours and three sixes - all round the ground as he raced to his maiden 100 before going for one big hit too many being bowled for 101. He got support from Tom Middleton 36 and Joe Hardbattle 20 as Barby reached 231-7 in their 40 overs

Marton’s reply was played in steady rain but both teams were happy to continue as Graham Lamb took early wickets to leave Marton on 10-2. Martin Hipkiss and Andy Evans then brought Marton back into the game before both were dismissed, Evans for 37 and Hipkiss for 72.

Kevin Dodd then continued Marton’s run chase before having to retire injured with his score on 40. With wickets falling and the rain continuing Mayooran 3-45 and Tom Middleton 2-29 gave Barby the upper hand and, with Dodd unable to return to bat after his injury, Barby ran out winners by 14 runs.