CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 1sts v Hampton & Solihull

Barby 3rds make it five wins in a row

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Tom Middleton bowling for Barby in Saturday's rain-abandoned game

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Hampton & Solihull 1st XI

118-10 (4 points)

Barby 1st XI (8 points)

The rain intervened to cost Barby what looked like a certain 20-point win against Hampton & Solihull, after bowling them out for 118 at the BCG.

Will Sinclair took 5-19 aided by two catches behind by wicket keeper Tom Gleghorn, along with three wickets for the returning James Wynn Evans, and two wickets for Pieter Pretorius.

As the rain started to set in during the tea interval no more play was possible and the match was abandoned.

Barby travel to Coventry to play Standard 1st XI in their next fixture.

Division 7

Weoley Hill 2nd XI 280-6 (8 points)

Barby 2nd XI (6 points)

Barby 2nd XI travelled to Weoley Hill looking to get a much-needed win, but the only winner was the weather as Weoley Hill amassed 280-6 from their 50 overs as the match - like the Barby 1st XI fixture - was abandoned with no play possible after the tea interval as the rain set in.

Northamptonshire

League Division 13

Thrapston 4ths v Barby 3rds

Barby 222-8 (30 points)

Thrapston 88 all out (5 points)

Barby took advantage of second and third place Old and Brixworth’s washed out game by climbing into the promotion places with an emphatic 134-run win away at a rain sodden Thrapston to make it five wins on the bounce.

Huge credit goes to Barby, who were down to the bare bones with lots of regulars away and only ten players due to poor availability, to both captains for agreeing to continue in the driving rain to ensure the game was played to a finish and of course to both sets of players for their positive attitude in trying conditions.

After being inserted, Barby’s innings was built around a superb innings of 93 from Matt Outhwaite which contained six maximums, his career best for the club.

Useful contributions from Blanks 33, Sherwood 18 and Cox 12no boosted the total to a season’s best 222-8.

In keeping with the first innings, Barby fielded in the driving rain and made early inroads as Blanks, enjoying a fine all round game, removed the dangerous Thrapston captain for 1.

Blanks and Britton bowled so well that after 15 overs the hosts were 52-4 and well behind where they needed to be after the 20 over mark, which constituted a game.

Dave Sherwood entered the attack and after a couple of loose deliveries soon settled into an excellent rythm, dismissing Decklan for 46.

Sherwood then took three wickets in his fourth over to leave the hosts reeling.

Sherwood claimed his fifth wicket, and his 100th club wicket in the process and not long after brought the game to an end by claiming his sixth scalp to end with career best figures of 6-19 on what was a memorable day for him personally and the team.

A great effort by both teams in appalling conditions, and a special mention to Thrapston whose ground, superb teas and overall hospitable welcome was the best we have experienced in an away fixture all season.

Barby Sunday XI 148-7

Warwick University Staff 153-5

Barby Sunday XI lost to a strong Warwick University side in a friendly at the BCG.

On a damp wicket from overnight and morning rain, Barby struggled to 148-7 after 40 overs due to Tom Middleton making 58 not out and 32 from Joe Hardbattle and a quickfire 26 from Pieter Pretorius.

It was never enough though as Warwick University eased to victory by 5 wickets, making 153-5 thanks to 39 not out from Fahad and 30 from Chattha.

Tom Middleton, adding 3-21 to his earlier 58 runs, was the pick of the Barby bowlers.