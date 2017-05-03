CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 2nds against Coleshill

Bails fly in Saturday’s Warwickshire League game

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Barby 2nds playing Coleshill PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 196-7 beat Highway 110 all out

Standout performances by Craig Scott, Tom Gleghorn and Tom Stephenson saw Barby to a second comfortable Warwickshire Premier League victory against Coventry’s Highway Club.

Off the back of a good win last time out against Standard, Barby’s confidence was high.

Chris Bramley batting on Saturday

Highway having opened their own campaign with heavy defeat against Rugby CC were keen to make amends.

With inspirational Captain Joel Gleghorn missing this game,his brother and stand-in skipper Tom won the toss and elected to bat first on a worn and uneven looking surface.

Openers James Wynn Evans (24) and Craig Scott (47) battled hard through the new ball, building a partnership of 65 that was to go a long way towards winning the game.

Once Highway took pace off the ball, the up and down surface made life difficult and a flurry of wickets followed.

Batsman Dom Craven returns to the pavilion

Skipper Gleghorn decided to chance his arm and it came off as he smashed the ball to all parts making a run a ball, if not chanceless 69 in an 80 run stand with 18 year old Tom Stevenson.

Stevenson was unfortunately run out for a hugely impressive 27 in the final over.

After losing an early wicket, Highways response started well. With Barby’s quicker bowlers, the pitch seemed benign and 196 seemed below par.

At 50-1 Skipper Gleghorn called up the spinners and the world changed very quickly. James Wynn Evans (3-31). Danny Scott (2-17) and Craig Scott (4-25) made extremely light work of Highway’s batting order, dismissing them for only 110 leaving Barby victorious by 86 runs.

Barby left, knowing that there will be tougher days to come in this their first year in the higher divisions but buoyed by the adaptability shown and the continued excellence in the field.

Next week Coleshill are welcomed to the BCG in what should be a sterner test for the blue caps.

Warwickshire Division 7

Barby 2nd XI (3pts) v Coleshill 2nd XI (20pts)

Barby 2s hosted recently demoted Coleshill for the first 2nd team home game of the season.

Barby skipper Shay lost the toss and was put into bat on what looked like a good batting wicket.

Openers Joe Hardbattle (16) and Dom Craven (21) dealt with any loose balls quickly and put on a strong opening stand.

Wickets soon began to tumble with Bramley, Nobes and Tarrant all falling cheaply.

A 12-over partnership between Adam Shay (32) and Paul Corns (16) steadied the ship before a spirited effort from the tail, including Sid Gautam (25) and Antony Franks (15) leading to a more than respectable score of 174.

The second innings started with Corns from the top end and Shay from the bottom.

Some tight bowling ensued from both ends and after opener Baker (28) fell to an incredible catch by Craven in the gully runs dried up.

Wickets fell regularly but Coleshill showed their class and despite a slow start Ali (59) ushered Coleshill home with overs to spare.

Northants Division 13

Barby 3rd XI 117 all out v Stony Stratford 5th XI 118-7

Barby 3rds ended up on the wrong end of a thrilling encounter away at Wicken, losing by three wickets with just two overs remaining.

Having opted to bat first upon winning the toss (captain Hardbattle left with little choice as a good number of the team were stuck in traffic and miles from the ground) Hardbattle and stand-in opener Sherwood constructed an opening stand of 45 in 15 overs.

Once they fell, the all too familar collapse unravelled once again with only Manzella and Shastri (both scoring 26) also reaching double figures.

A score of 117 was disappointing after a good start, but the surface was uneven and the bowlers had a chance with something to bowl at.

Opener Coles appeared to be leading the hosts to an easy win as he reached his 50 with Stony 73-1.

However, a superb fightback by Barby saw the bowlers claw it back and reduce Stony’s young side to 87-7 with all to play for.

Sherwood (1-21) and Manzella (3-36) both bowled superbly as did Charlie Britton once in again in taking 3-12.

A defiant innings by Stony’s captain ensured that the hosts scraped over the line with 30 runs being added for the 8th wicket in 16 tense, hard fought overs.

Special mention for Matt Beagley who donned the keeping gloves for the first time and did a stirling job, conceding only four byes in the 37.1 overs.