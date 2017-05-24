CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 2nds fielding against Weoley Hill

Home side finish 19 runs short of much-needed win

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Hampton & Solihull 1st XI 64-1 (4 points) Barby 1st XI 0-0 (4 points)

Match Abandoned

Only 15 overs were possible as Hampton & Solihull reached 64-1 before the match was abandoned due to rain. Both teams take four points.

Barby 2nds v Weoley Hill 2nds

Barby welcomed Weoley Hill to Longdown lane on a damp Saturday. With the pitch a little wet from consistent rain captain Adam Shay took no hesitation in deciding to bowl upon winning the toss.

Despite a fast start from the openers, Paul Corns and Gam Gurang soon had the run rate under control. After Gurang caught and bowled captain Ross Crathorn wickets fell regularly. Replacing Corns at the top end Sid Gautam (22-2-7) bowled with good control and Shay (28-4-12) skittled the middle order.

Vishnu Gurang continued his good start for the club with figures of 32-2-8. With a total of 161 off 48 overs Barby were in a strong position. Openers Joe Hardbattle and Dom Craven both looked in good nick and saw off the first 10 overs with relative ease until both fell to loose shots. Chris Bramley (39) showed why he’s of such value to the team with a measured innings lasting 20 overs.

After Sid Gautam and Richard Tarrant fell cheaply Adam Shay joined Bramley in what looked like a match-winning partnership. When Bramley fell with 10 overs to go, the all too common collapse started and as Shay saw four wickets fall at the other end. He was left to push for runs and was eventually caught on 43, 19 runs short of a much-needed win. Another close game for Barby and another loss due to some poor batting.

Barby travel to Kenilworth next week hoping to arrest the tide.