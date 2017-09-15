CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 2nds secure survival with century by 16-year-old

Nobes hits 124 not out as team avoid relegation

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Mathew Nobes on his way to 124 not out in Barby 2nds winning draw against fellow relegation battlers Studley

Barby 1st XI 72-1

Studley 1st XI 0-0

Barby’s match at Studley was abandoned after 18 overs due to heavy rain with Barby 72-1 Pieter Pretorius was the wicket to fall for 37. Barby 1st XIs first season in the Warwickshire Premier Division ended with a comfortable mid-table finish and will be looking to improve again in 2018 with a season’s experience in the division behind them.

Barby 2nd XI v Studley

Matt Outhwaite add 17 in Barby 2nds' crucial relegation battle

A brilliant maiden century from 16-year-old Mathew Nobes helped Barby’s second string secure survival in Warwickshire Division 7 after a crucial winning draw against fellow battlers Studley at the BCG on Saturday.

Barby and Studley went into the match knowing that whoever came out on top would be safe, whilst relegation faced the vanquished. With showers expected Barby were asked to bat and knew that a good score would be required against a strong Studley side equally keen to avoid the drop.

After the early loss of reliable openers Dom Craven and Joe Hardbattle, Studley’s tails were up and batting was far from straight forward. This was not eased by rain showers that spiced up an already green wicket and caused a number of delays during the afternoon.

Nobes, with first Chris Bramley (24) and then Matt Outhwaite (17) battled hard and took the total to 95-4 after 25 overs when Rob Field joined Nobes for what was to be the key partnership of the game.

Chris Bramley made 24 as the 2nds secured their place in Warwickshire Division 7 for next season

Protecting a broken finger, Field was limited to pushing 1s and 2s whilst Nobes was more expansive. The pair put on 120 in 18 overs before Field departed in the 44th over for a run a ball 41. Platform set, the final five overs saw a further 60 runs added as Nobes with Antony Franks (23) and then Skipper Adam Shay plundered Studley’s weary attack, closing the innings at 277 for 6. Nobes whose unbeaten 124 was precisely double his previous best score displayed admirable concentration during a 149-ball innings that included 10 fours and a six. With fellow 16-year-old Joe Hardbattle also scoring a second team league hundred this year the future looks bright.

Studley were faced with a revised target of 193 from 35 overs due to the rain delays. Openers Tom Middleton (1-19) and Gam Gurung (1-17) both bowled tidily forcing Studley to fall behind the rate.

The second wicket saw Studley batsman Chris Moss immediately announce his arrival with two cover drives for 4. Captain Shay decided pace off the ball was required and brought together with the ball the Nobes, Field partnership that had served Barby so well with the bat earlier. Buoyed by his earlier batting triumph, leg spinner Nobes (2-27) found rhythm immediately picking up a wicket caught and bowled whilst at the other end the accurate Field (2-23) tied down key man Moss with his subtle variations eventually inducing a false shot that was well caught by Dom Craven.

With Studley now well behind the required rate and their best batsmen dismissed, those wickets saw the end of their challenge, leaving Barby to play out the final overs sure of survival in front of the watching first and third teams whose games had both fallen victim to the weather.

Northamptonshire Division 13

Brixworth 4ths v Barby 3rds

Barby 9-2 (3.5 overs)

Match abandoned due to heavy rain.

Brixworth 5pts Barby 5pts

Barby’s hopes of clinching the third and final promotion place came to a soggy end after heavy showers forced an early abandonment at St David’s Playing Fields, thus enabling Brixworth to secure promotion. Both teams claimed 5pts.

After losing the toss, Barby were unsuprisingly asked to bat as the heavy clouds banked up and they soon found the going tough. Matt Beagley fell for 1 with the score on 8, then Richard Ansell (0) fell to a fine catch in the gully off Charlie Batchelor with what turned out to be the final ball of the match, and indeed the season. Captain John Hardbattle was left not out on 2, as the heavens opened at 1.15pm with only 23 balls having being bowled. Tea was taken early at 2.10pm as both captains tried in vain to beat the weather, but a second heavy shower arrived at 3pm just as play was due to resume and this time the rain was terminal. Both captains shook hands at 3.15pm and the match was officially called off with standing water on parts of the outfield.

Congratulations to Brixworth on their much deserved promotion.

Barby finished a very successful season in 4th place on 279pts, 130 more than was achieved last season. 38 players were used across the season, and everyone should be proud of how they performed to turn the season around after losing the first five games.