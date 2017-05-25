CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 3rds in action against Old 3rds

Batting collapse reminds team of bad old days

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Barby 3rds claim a wicket against Old 3rds

Barby 3rds v Old 3rds

Old 3rds 120-8 (28pts) Barby 3rds 34 all out (4pts)

Barby wasted a good position at half way by putting in a thorougly disappointing batting performance, subsiding to 34 all out inside 13 overs and going down by 86 runs at a showery BCG.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Barby made early inroads and after 20 overs the visitors had limped to 35-5, in the face of excellent bowling by Norton 3-13 and Manzella 2-20, both producing a superb line and length and each sending down four maidens apiece. Old recovered slightly, largely thanks to an unbeaten 9th wicket stand of 36 but 120 was still well below par.

Chey Manzella bowling for Barby 3rds on Saturday

However, the Barby innings was a revolving door, with the batsmen seemingly unable to handle the excellent new ball bowlers Elston 3-18 and Wilson 4-15. Both bowled superbly, Elston with great hostility and accuracy whilst Wilson was swinging it late.

After putting in several strong showings with the bat this season, such a collapse was a return to the bad old days.

Barby Sunday XI v Coventry Barbarians

Barby 205-7 Coventry Barbarians 161-8

Barby 3rds wicket keeper Jamie Aylett Hughes

Barby won by 44 Runs

Barby Sunday XI eased to a comfortable 44-run victory against Coventry Barbarians. Barby captain Mathew Nobes opened the batting and scored his second fifty of the season before being dismissed for 62 and with Harry Umbers 53 not out, Alex Watson 30 and a late order quick fire 29 not out from Pieter Pretorius. Barby scored 205-7 from their 40 overs.

In reply the Barbarians were never up with the required run rate, finishing 44 runs short as captain Nobes used nine bowlers to restrict them to a final score of 161-8. Ed Bates top scoring with 35 and Sam Cox taking 2-26.