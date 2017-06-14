CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby close to memorable victory but have to settle for draw

Club bow out of Village Cup in Northamptonshire region final

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby celebrate the fall of another Solihull wicket PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Barby 1st XI 160-8 (10pts)

Solihull Municipal 1sts 170-10 (15 pts)

A weakened Barby 1st XI came close to pulling off a memorable victory against a strong Solihull Municipal at the BCG in their Warwickshire Premier League encounter.

After the previous week’s disastrous performance versus Rugby the omens were not looking good before the game with key players missing or carrying injuries.

James Wynn Evans bowling

Stand-in Skipper Tom Gleghorn won the toss electing to field first. With Will Sinclair unable to bowl, Pieter Pretorius 2-32 and Seth Westley 1-30 both also carrying niggles took the new ball focussing on control.

Both bowled tidily going passed the outside edge regularly with no luck. James Wynn Evans 4-41 and Dan Scott 0-35 then took over from the openers again keeping things tight.

At one stage a total of 150 looked beyond Municipal, however a late order rally and some missed chances saw them post 170 which was below par but defendable with the pitch and outfield both slow.

Wynn Evans 15 and Craig Scott 21 then both made solid starts but both perished in quick succession when set. It was a similar experience with Pretorius 23 and Gleghorn 31 who again made starts but didn’t go on.

Wicket keeper Tom Gleghorn

After a middle order wobble Danny Scott 24 not out and Sinclair 15 went about rebuilding. The loss of Sinclair with 20 left off 2 overs saw the chase called off and Barby settled for a draw.

Skipper Gleghorn was happy overall with 10 points noting the better fielding display and commitment of players carrying injuries.

Next week Barby travel to Olton where they will need to raise the performance levels again if they are to be competitive.

Barby 2nds v

Pieter Pretorius bowling

Solihull Municipal 2nds

A depleted Barby travelled to Solihull Municipal on Saturday for a mid-table clash.

After losing the toss Barby were put into bat on a good wicket. With three of the usual top four batsmen not available Barby were always up against it.

The Solihull openers bowled accurately and veteran keeper Kevin Bissett stumped Barby Chairman John Hardbattle second ball of the game.

What followed was a mix of good bowling and poor shot selection. Joe Hardbattle (18) and Matthew Nobes (24) formed a good partnership but after both fell Barby quickly collapsed to a meagre 102.

Barby started in the usual eager fashion and despite some tight bowling from openers Adam Shay and Gam Gurung Barby struggled to contain the runs. Some poor fielding including three dropped catches made the challenge even harder but Barby stuck with it and made Solihull work for their runs.

Good bowling from Matthew Nobes 2-19 gave the batsmen a few scares but after 34 overs and only four wickets down Solihull Municipal managed to haul in the required runs.

A disappointing result but a valiant effort from a Barby team short of key players, but importantly and a game played in the best of spirits.

Barby are at home this Saturday against second in the table Bridge Trust.

National Village Cup

Northamptonshire Final

Barby 168-10

Weekley&Warkton 202-8

Barby fell to defeat at Weekley in the final of the Northamptonshire Region of the National Village Cup.

After winning the toss Weekley chose to bat and made a competitive 202-8 in their 40 overs due to Liam Piddington making 52 with Craig Scott taking 4-40 for Barby.

In reply Barby started strongly with an opening partnership of 42 before James Wynn Evans fell for 30.

Tom Gleghorn with 67 held the innings together as wickets begain to fall. He was eventually caught on the boundary which signalled the end of any realistic chances of a Barby victory and were bowled out for 168 to lose by 34 runs.