CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Captain Mitchell hits 141 in Rugby 3rds’ game at Hunningham

1st XI’s winning run comes to an end at Hampton

Warwickshire Cricket League

Rugby 3rds captain Tom Mitchell on his way to 141 on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Premier Division

Hampton v Rugby

Rugby’s winning run came to an end on Saturday at Hampton, after an irresponsible batting performance saw them throw away what should have been an easy run chase.

With Owen Edwards missing, Henry Parker stood in as Rugby captain and found his side fielding first after he lost the toss.

Richard Morgan batting for Rugby 3rds at Hunningham

Opening bowlers Matt Ewer and Henry Wilkins picked up a wicket each, although better catching would have seen more inroads made quickly.

It was Lee Golding who stole the show though.His spell of 9-0-37-4 included a sensational hat-trick and a cartwheeling middle stump, while spinner Naresh Kaushal was at his accurate best from the other end.

Some late hitting by Safian Shakil (44) and Arslan Amin (23) frustrated Rugby, before Kaushal (11.1-2-27-4) finally finished Hampton off for 168 in the 43rd over.

Rugby’s reply started disastrously, as three of the top four fell early and contributed just seven runs between them.

Charlie Robards (18) and Jack Rosser (12) started to rebuild the innings, but another flurry of wickets saw Rugby slump to 49 for 7.

Hugh Cochrane and Alex Smith finally showed some resolve for Rugby and, after stopping the rot, began to score freely. A rough lbw decision cost Smith (11) his wicket, but Cochrane was now looking dangerous and could pull of an unlikely victory.

However, Hampton struck back with the final two wickets and Cochrane (57) was last man out with Rugby on 134, slumping to a 34-run defeat.

Rugby are still in fourth spot, but have lost ground on the top three who all recorded positive results and the Webb Ellis Roaders will be keen to bounce back at Bablake next week.

Warwickshire Division 3

Rugby 2nds vs Walmley 3rds

Rugby 2nd XI sneaked over the line in a low scoring thriller as they moved up to fourth place in the table.

Stand-in skipper Barry Taylor lost the toss and Rugby were asked to bowl first on what looked a good wicket.

Bhavik Rathod (8-2-25-1) shared the new ball with Neal McGrath and the pair immediately looked threatening.

McGrath (7-3-15-1) struck first with the score on 8, before a good partnership between Bristow (24) and Patel (18) steadied the ship for the away side.

The introduction of Ryan Littlejohn saw Walmley stutter to 54-4 from 20 overs.

The pick of Rugby’s attack was Akshay Vaghela (6.4-0-34-4), as his well-flighted off spin proved to be too much for the Walmley middle order to handle. The highlight was an unplayable delivery that just clipped the top of off stump.

No.8 Louis Chaundy (25) provided some dogged resistance before he took on the lethal arm of Taylor at mid-off and Walmley were bowled out for 130 in 34 overs.

Rugby had 12 overs to negotiate before tea, and the Rathod brothers Vish (15) and Bhav looked to be cruising along before the former was bowled with the score on nearly 50.

Rugby went into the break seemingly well in control, but the balance of the game swung entirely the opposite way immediately afterwards as the impressive youngster K Patel (6.2-3-10-2) claimed the wickets of Bhav Rathod (23) and Mo Sadiq in successive balls.

When Barry Taylor (4) fell next, Rugby had slumped from 55-1 to 60-4 and Walmley had sensed an opening.

Stuart Lloyd (15) steadied the ship briefly but, when he edged behind and Vaghela (6) was bowled, Rugby were staring down the barrel of defeat at 80-6.

However, what followed from youngster Shreyas Honnali was an innings that belied his youth and also showed the rest of the team how to control a run chase with barely two runs an over required.

Joined by Chris Evans, they mixed watchful defence with clever placement and the score had progressed to 110 before Evans (15) was controversially given out caught at slip.

Rugby still only needed 20 runs to win with three wickets in hand, but Walmley struck again and removed numbers 9 and 10 for ducks, with the hosts still 17 shy of their target.

McGrath (9no) allayed any fears of a defeat as he confidently struck a four over mid-off to seal the victory.

Man of the match Honnali showed fantastic application to finish on 28 not out, seeing his side to a one-wicket win and backing up another impressive wicket keeping display earlier in the day.

Division 9 East

Hunningham 2nds v Rugby 3rds

This match was dominated by two big centuries from the opposing captains, but it was Hunningham’s Stuart Bird whose contribution saw his team to a six-wicket win.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Rugby’s skipper Tom Mitchell immediately set about the home side’s attack.

Mitchell’s innings of 141 was his second century of the season and the mainstay of Rugby’s 265-7 from 45 overs, well supported by Rich Morgan (34) and Kieran Vaghela (39 not out).

Steve James’ spell of 10-2-33-3 stemmed the flow of Rugby’s scoring, but it was Bird’s counter attack when Hunningham came to the crease that took the game away from Rugby.

Like Mitchell, he also led from the front, opening the innings and scoring 157, ensuring the home team raced to victory in the 35th over.

Mark Palmer (2-37) was the pick of Rugby’s attack, with Adam Milsom and Vaghela taking a wicket each.