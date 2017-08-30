CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Dunchurch & Bilton A playing champions Chipping Warden

Action from their final South Northants league match of the season

Dunchurch & Bilton A finished their season by hosting the Division 4 champions in their South Northants League game. Finishing one place off the bottom, they picked up six points to Chipping Warden’s 20.

Matty Garrett bowling on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Batting first the visitors hit 166-7, with Paul Knight (2-30) and Matty Garrett (2-31) the pick of the bowlers. Jamie Capon top scored with 28.

In reply Andrew Reid hit 50 and Gareth Ellis 31, but it wasn’t enough against the likes of Simon Buttram (3-25) and Chris Lumb (3-33) and Dunchurch & Bilton A fell 52 runs short on 114 all out.

The first team finished fifth in Division 1, losing their final game away to fourth-placed Greens Norton by 73 runs. Greens Norton set a total of 181 all out, with Matt Yuill the mainstay on 84. Matt Hipkiss (4-48) and Andy Goldney (3-48) returned the visitors’ best bowling figures.

Dan Greenway (24) and Pete Sarson (20) led Dunchurch & Bilton’s reply, but the innings ended on 108 all out.

Steve Reynolds keeping wicket