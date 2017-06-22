CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Newbold’s victory over Fillongley

League leaders open 21-point gap at top of table

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 11 East

Newbold v Fillongey

A sweltering day made a decision by the away captain very easy to bat first, to force Newbold to toil away in the field.

It wouldn’t turn out the temperature got hotter and hotter as the day went on.

This proved to be an unwise decision as Sam Letts (3-23) took a few early wickets, spurred on by a controversial waist (or in his view, thigh high) no-ball call and along with returning pilot Dave Milner (1-40) kept the away side to a slow start.

Despite a few cameos from Fillongley with three scores in the 20s, the pressure was squeezed by the current league leaders, with Tom Dell and Dave Cheney picking up four and two wickets respectively.

Tom Dell took the opener with a ball that swung and seamed back in. The batsman not best pleased with the ball that eventually got him out, partly due to the consistent inconsistent bounce in the wicket. Both of Cheney’s wickets came from the sustained pressure causing two attempted big hits to only find the fielders in the outfield.

Not long later the innings was over. Fillongley finishing on 125 all out off 37.4 overs.

The notorious Virdee brothers came out to bat. Prit the current league top scorer looked in good touch before he middled a loose ball straight to cover.

However, the score rate was kept up by his brother with thunderous ‘Brruuccee’ roars coming from the crowd, a succession of fours and sixes was making light work of the opening bowlers before he seemingly punched a ball that rose sharply and was taken at gully.

Haseeb Razaq was around for a little while for his 9, but it was his brother Suli who caused the main damage with some beautifully timed shots through and over the infield on his way to an unbeaten 44.

A couple of lusty blows later from the captain Richard Meacham saw the side home, winning by five wickets and claiming all 24 points, cementing Newbold’s place at the top of the table; opening up at 21-point lead at the top.

This weekend Newbold travel to Bedworth who are currently sitting in third place after losing to Griff & Coton last weekend.