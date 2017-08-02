CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield 1sts and Aston Manor

Pictures from Saturday’s narrow defeat

Warwickshire Division 4

Tristan Mobbs keeping wicket for Oakfield PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Oakfield 1st XI v Aston Manor 2nd XI

Oakfield suffered a narrow defeat on Saturday as their recent poor form continued.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but may have regretted that decision when Chris Smith and Jamie Brightwell took a wicket each to reduce them to 18-2.

Manor began to rebuild and were helped by a moment of controversy when Toora was adjudged not out despite appearing to hit the ball a second time to deflect it away from his stumps.

Oakfield bowler Matt Shipman against Aston Manor 2nds

Toora (61) and Malverniker added a century partnership to put the visitors on the front foot at 140-2 before skipper Richard Burnett removed Toora.

This enabled Oakfield to slow the run rate and make further inroads, with Jamie Brightwell (3-38) and Richard Burnett (3-54) doing most of the damage.

Malverniker, however, held firm for Manor and reached his century before Matt Shipman dismissed him.

Oakfield were left to rue dropping the centurion several times as Manor were bowled out for 227 in the last over, Herman Claassen picking up the final wicket.

Herman Claassen bowling for Oakfield 1sts

The Oakfield pitch had played very well so Oakfield were quietly confident of chasing down the large total.

They needed a good start and got this through Richard Burnett and Tristan Mobbs, who added another century opening stand before Burnett was caught off Carroll for 48.

James Rowland was then caught on the stroke of drinks with the game well poised with Oakfield on 123-2.

Stewart Burnett joined Mobbs and the pair added 20 more runs before Mobbs, suffering from illness, finally fell for an excellent 64.

This instigated the all too regular collapse as Oakfield fell to 160-6. Stewart Burnett held firm and was well supported by Jamie Brightwell, the pair batting sensibly to put Oakfield back in with a chance.

At 210-6 with 5 overs to go, Oakfield were in the driving seat when Burnett drove a slower ball to cover to fall for a patient 40. The 8th wicket went down next ball as the momentum of the game regularly changed hands.

Brightwell took Oakfield to within 10 runs of victory before he was bowled for 18, before the final wicket fell next ball, Malverniker adding the final four wickets to his earlier century to seal a nine-run victory for Aston Manor.

A disappointing result and Oakfield will be looking to get back to winning ways at Bablake this week.

Division 9 East

Hunningham 2nd XI v Oakfield 2nd XI

Oakfield travelled to promotion-chasing Hunningham on Saturday and claimed a hard-fought draw. Will O’Rourke won the toss and elected to field, but his side were thwarted by opposition skipper Stuart Bird, who made a century.

Wickets fell regularly at the other end with Frazer Grant (2-13), and O’Rouke (3-43) the pick of the bowlers, well supported by Adam Barby (2-36), and Alex Ray and Werno Claassen who picked up a wicket each as the hosts closed their innings on 211-9.

Anshul Satsangi (32) gave Oakfield a steady start in reply, with others in the top five making starts but not kicking on, leaving Oakfield behind the rate.

Alex Ray counter-attacked with an unbeaten 43 but Oakfield were forced to settle for a losing draw at 171-7 from their 45 overs, taking 10 points in their fight against relegation.

Division 12 East

Newdigate 2nd XI v Oakfield 3rd XI

Oakfield’s 3rd XI suffered a heavy defeat in Bedworth. The hosts batted first and racked up 231-8 from their 45 overs.

Veteran spinner Bryan Acford picked up 2-34 as was well supported by youngsters Sandev Hingulage (2-38) and Amit Patel (2-54), while Joey Green and Jack Watts picked up a wicket each. Unfortunately things didn’t go well with the bat as Oakfield were dismissed for just 52.