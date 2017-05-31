CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield 3rds at Hart Field on Saturday

Hard-fought victory over Southam for 1sts and memorable win against Newdigate for 3rds

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Oakfield 3rds wicket keeper Brian Harris, in their game with Newdigate 2nds on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Warwickshire Division 4

Southam 1st XI v

Oakfield 1st XI

Oakfield were looking to get back to winning ways when they visited Southam on Saturday, in what turned out to be a hard-fought victory for the visitors.

Sean Fernando bowling for Oakfield 3rds

Stand-in captain Stewart Burnett won Oakfield’s first toss of the season, and elected to field with indifferent weather forecast.

Dave Odwell (1-47) picked up an early wicket, and when Chris Smith had Southam captain and danger man Mike Clewes caught behind for 15, Oakfield were hopeful of keeping the hosts to a low total.

However Luke Church had other ideas and was well supported at the other end as Oakfield struggled to make further inroads. Alex Ray, unlucky not to pick up a wicket with his bowling, did execute a run out with a direct hit to leave Southam 3 down, but Church (54) and Jones (48) took Southam well beyond 100.

Jamie Brightwell picked up Church but at 162-4 with 9 overs to go Southam looked well set to pass 200. It was at this point the innings changed as Brightwell took a hat-trick, including an excellent legside stumping by Tristan Mobbs.

Liam Green in Oakfield 3rds' game at Hart Field

Tom Marshall got in on the act with a wicket as Southam capitulated, Brightwell then picking up the final two wickets in two balls as Southam collapsed to 168 all out.

Oakfield’s response got off to a shaky start with openers Mobbs and James Rowland (20) both adjudged lbw to leave Oakfield 28-2. Stewart Burnett and Neil Armstrong then built a solid partnership to see off the opening bowlers before Burnett missed a straight one on 21.

Craig Gowdy added 18 from 11 balls before he fell foul to one that kept low and the game was in the balance. When Armstrong too was adjudged lbw for a well made 45, Oakfield were in trouble at 127-6.

Oakfield then crawled to 147 through Brightwell and Odwell, but when they were dismissed in consecutive overs the match looked like it would go Southam’s way.

Young seamers Alex Ray and Tom Marshall were now at the crease and they showed their potential with the bat, mixing solid defence with some meaningful attacking shots to take Oakfield to their target without further alarm.

Oakfield entertain Bournville next week as they look to consolidate their top half position.

Division 9 East

Oakfield 2nd XI v Hunningham 2nd XI

Oakfield’s second string had a day to forget when they entertained Hunningham.

Having lost the toss, Oakfield were asked to bat. They lost wickets at regular intervals with only Jonny Abbott (16), George Smith (16) and Glyn Vaughan (22no) making double figures in a score of 82 all out. The visitors had no problems chasing this down without losing a wicket in a game to forget for the home side.

Division 12 East

Oakfield 3rd XI v Newdigate 2nd XI

Oakfield’s 3rd XI picked up a memorable victory against Newdigate on Saturday.

Oakfield skipper Brian Harris won the toss and elected to field but only had Werno Claassen’s early wicket to show for this.

Wickets were hard to come by throughout, although the hosts did manage to keep the run rate fairly quiet. Sean Fernando picked up 2-32 and was well supported by Liam Green, Bryan Acford and Jack Watts who all picked up a wicket each as the visitors closed their innings on 179-6.

This wasn’t an easy target to chase down and a decent performance or two was going to be needed if Oakfield were to be successful.

This came in the form of junior all-rounder Werno Claassen, who led from the front throughout the innings. He was well supported by Dan Pfadenhauer (13) and Andy Robinson (28) as Oakfield quickly approached their target.

Claassen carried his bat and reached his maiden hundred when hitting the winning runs as Oakfield won by 8 wickets on a special day for the youngster.