CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Barby 1sts v Highway

Winning draw on James Wynn Evans’ birthday

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Craig Scott batting for Barby 1sts on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Barby 1st XI 201-7 (17 points)

Highway 158-8 (9 points)

On veteran James Wynn Evans’ 46th birthday, Barby came away with 17 points and a winning draw against Highway in a game that could have gone either way.

On an a lively pitch openers Craig Scott (51)and Wynn Evans (57)both played well to see off the new ball and accelerated to bring up a hundred partnership after 22 overs.

Craig Scott and James Wynn Evans take a breather in Saturday's game

A par score at that stage looked like 250 but recent batting inconsistencies struck again as neither opener was able to convert half centuries into telling scores and the middle order all made double figures before falling to rash shots.

It was left to Will Sinclair and a late cameo from Rob Field to see Barby to 201- 7 off their 50 overs and maximum batting points.

In reply, the Highway innings followed a similar pattern as batsmen made starts without making them count.

Five batsmen made 20 and above but made mistakes when set. The key point of the innings came when Matt Nobes, 30 years fellow spinner Wynn Evans’ junior, picked up two wickets in an over that turned the game in Barby’s favour.

James Wynn Evans on his way to 57 for the 1sts in their winning draw with Highway

Despite excellent returns from Man of the Match Craig Scott 3-17, Nobes 2-25 and Wynn-Evans 1-30 and some great catching from Field and Nobes, Barby with pacers Sinclair and Pretorius still injured were unable to deliver the killer blow as Highway finished on 158-8 off their allotted overs.

Barby 2nd XI v Coleshill 2nds

Barby travelled to Coleshill on Saturday with a real mix of youth and experience.

Table toppers Coleshill were always going to be a challenge at home and after winning the toss Barby elected to bat on what is always a good deck.

Openers Joe Hardbattle (23) and Dom Craven (9) saw off a hostile 10 overs of bowling to put Barby in a strong position.

Chris Bramley (54) again anchored the innings at no. 3 and after batsmen 4 and 5 fell cheaply captain Adam Shay joined Bramley at the crease for a quickfire 27.

After Bramley was caught edging down leg side and Shay was incredibly caught one-handed at mid wicket, Barby were wobbling.

15-year-old Alex Watson hadn’t read the script as he smashed 28 off few balls and the 10th wicket partnership of father and son Nick and Jonty Craven accounted for a further 46 runs to take Barby to a competitive 220.

Barby knew 220 was below par given the short boundary at Coleshill so captain Shay opted for the consistency of Gam Gurang at the bottom end and the genuine pace of Jonty Craven at the top. It’s fair to say the Coleshill batsmen had rarely faced any bowler as quick as Craven and despite being dropped at slip second ball Coleshill Captain Stephen Waugh soon succumb to an edge to keeper Joe Hardbattle.

The following over saw Gam Gurang collect the wicket of run machine Ashleigh Baker and Coleshill were wobbling at 15-2.

Some lusty hitting followed as Waqar Ali (53) and Chris Mills (60) put on a 100 run partnership. Enter Jonty Craven (22-3-12) for his second spell and the game changed quickly with the wickets of Mills and James Tyler, both clean bowled. The game was in the balance but on a good wicket, with no spin bowling options, Barby were always going to struggle to contain runs.

Coleshill made the required runs in the 43rd over and despite the result Barby Captain Adam Shay was happy with the effort and especially with the return of Jonty Craven.

Isham Zingari v Barby 3rd XI

Barby 3rds 178-4

Isham Zingari 39 all out

Barby (30 points) beat Isham (2 points) by 139 runs.

Barby built on last week’s suprising home win against second place Brixworth and put in their most complete performance of the season to crush Isham Zingari by 139 runs at a sunny Litlle Harrowden, and in doing so finally broke the away hoodoo after 10 consecutive defeats.

After being inserted on a difficult pitch, Barby recovered well after the early loss of key batsman Ollie Hawkins with Chey Manzella continuing from where he left off last week with a classy 35 before being superbly caught on the boundary.

Jai Lala fell shortly after for 9, and drinks were taken at 73-3 with Outhwaite having joined Hardbattle at the crease.

The pair added a decisive 107 for fourth wicket, with Captain Hardbattle playing an extremely boring but important innings for the team whilst Matt Outhwaite creamed the bowling to all parts in his first game for over a year, with some sumptuous shots straight of the wicket.

Ross Wilkins scrambled a couple of 2s in the final over to ensure that maximum batting points were achieved for the fifth time this season.

The 179 total (aided by a generous 39 extras) was an extremely demanding target given the uneven bounce on a crumbling surface, and Barby soon made inroads thanks to superb opening bowling from the ever consistent Charlie Britton (2-16) and Steven Blanks.

Blanks returned the hugely impressive figures of 10-5-13-4 in what was an excellent spell of aggressive full pitched bowling.

There was no respite for the hosts’ batsmen, as after seeing off Britton and Blanks, Mazella and evergreen Dave Norton (2-2) polished off Isham for just 39 in the 27th over.

Only one Isham batsman reached double figures.

A dominant all round performance from the Blue Caps, the top order batsmen quickly weighing up what was a good score and batting with common sense followed up by some accurate and pentrating bowling.

The fielding was also the best so far this season, with some great catches held and excellent ground fielding most notably by young Harry Norton at square leg.

As always against Isham, the game was played in a really brilliant spirit between the two teams, and the hosts have some great youngsters coming through over the next few years.