CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Barby’s win over Studley

Up to fifth in Premier Division now

Warwickshire Cricket League

Tom Middleton bowling for Barby against Studley PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Premier Division

Barby 1st XI v Studley

Hat-trick hero Will Sinclair was the star as Barby 1sts returned to winning ways with victory against Studley on a stormy day at the BCG.

The game was reduced to 43 overs a side after a hailstorm at the scheduled start time saw the ground blanketed in a sea of white.

Wicket keeper Tom Gleghorn appeals in Barby's win on Saturday

Bowling first Pieter Pretorius (2-17) sent both Studley openers back in the first three overs and the introduction of Tom Middleton (2-35) reduced them to 45 for 4.

From that shaky position Studley set about rebuilding their inning as black clouds circled the ground. After a further rain break the sun came out the and the storm moved to the field as Will Sinclair 4-34) rejoined the attack and took four wickets in two overs including a hat-trick.

Seth Westley (2-18) then knocked over the tail leaving Barby to chase 132 off 35 overs.

A theme of this season has been the improvement in Barby’s fielding aided by the injection of youth to support the ever-athletic Rob Field, Rob Edom and Scott brothers.

Bowler Dan Scott

On this occasion the pick of the fielders was however skipper Joel Gleghorn, who capped a fine display with two well taken outfield catches.

Craig Scott and Will Sinclair made a solid start before Scott fell for a breezy 20.

Sinclair (45 not out off 48 balls) and Pieter Pretorius (60 not out off 42 balls) then set about the Studley attack cruising to victory with 16 overs to spare.

Barby now move to fifth in the league with a tough trip to Solihull Municipal next week.

Barby 2nd XI v Studley 2nd XI

Barby travelled the hour to Studley on Saturday with a severely depleted 10-man outfit, availability issues still plaguing what promised to be a competitive season.

The rain was pouring down upon arrival but, credit to the quality of the Studley ground, play could start at 1.35pm. Barby openers Damon Goulding (45) and Joe Hardbattle (15) got off to a quick start, Goulding especially dispatching anything loose for 4.

Goulding was soon joined by Chris Bramley and Barby were looking strong. Goulding fell to another attempted big shot and Bramley was joined by his son, 12-year-old Joe.

A settling partnership followed but when Chris and Joe Bramley fell in quick succession the rot started, with only another 12-year-old Liam Franks showing any bottle at the crease. Barby were all out for 122 in the 34th over.

Studley chose to bat for 10 overs before the tea break and looked in a rush as opening bowlers Adam Shay and Ben Harris bowled well but missed the edge on countless occasions. On the resumption from tea captain Adam Shay threw the ball to the youngsters Bramley and Franks. Despite some probing bowling from Franks the Studley batsmen were set on a pretty good pitch. Studley managed the runs in 20 overs.

Barby are at home this Saturday with the hope of better player availability, including the anticipated availability of club legend Lawrence Mead.

Olds 3rds v Barby 3rds

Old 160-6 (40 overs)

Barby 54-7 (24 overs)

Old 29pts beat Barby 3pts by 43 runs on faster run rate.

In a crucial game between 2nd and 3rd, Barby put in a battling performance (especially in the field) but could not overcome the severe handicap of having to play with just nine and suffering from another unexpected last minute withdrawal, eventually going down by 43 runs on run rate.

With bad weather around, Old suprisingly elected to bat first, and after several rain interuptions eventually reached 160-6 off their full 40 overs.

Huge credit to all of the Barby bowlers, but especially to Dave Sherwood (1-23) and veteran Phil Beagley (1-35) for tying down Old in the middle overs.

Captain John Hardbattle was also able to claim only his fifth wicket for the club in the final over of the innings,

courtesy of a quite magnificent tumbling catch by Beagley senior on the cow corner boundary.

The heavy rain abated just in time to give Barby a revised target of 97 off 24 overs. On the face of it very achievable, however sadly the poor availability this weekend left the team with hardly any batting at all, and in the face of some excellent hostile bowling on an artificial surface that had zipped up considerably following the rain, Barby were only able to muster 54-7 in reply.

The disappointment was that after five straight wins and getting into the promotion places, the opportunity was lost when two more players, even just one more frontline batsman, could well have seen Barby taking the points from this game.

Sunday Friendly

Barby v Crick Lions

Crick 160-7 (40 overs)

Barby 161-4 (24 overs)

Barby won by 6 wickets

Barby comfortably chased down a modest target of 161 after an excellent all round bowling performance against a sprited Crick Lions XI, with several new faces on a warm afternoon down at the BCG.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Crick made a solid start in the shape of Fraser Grant (55) and Mack (31).

However, once Nobes removed Mack, Barby pulled things back with excellent tight bowling especially from Westley (8-2-12-0).

Nobes finished with the impressive figured of 3-35, whilst Captain Joe Hardbattle finished with 3-12, including the prize wicket of Grant (with the aid of a sharp catch from Ollie Lee) who played excellently for his half century.

Barby soon found themselves in trouble at 10-2 in reply, but a quickfire 37 from Pieter Pretorious soon got the innings back on track before retiring. Not before he had demolished his bat in the process!

Matt Nobes continued to be severe on anything dished up short on his way to another well compiled Sunday half century before he also retired.

Alex Watson took on the baton and played very well for his 37 until he fell LBW, leaving Joe Hardbattle to finish off matters and complete a fine all round game for himself personally with a quickfire 30 not out to end the game in the 24th over.