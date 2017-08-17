CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Oakfield’s win over Collycroft

1st XI safely mid-table now with chance of top four finish

Herman Claassen bowling for Oakfield against Collycroft

Warwickshire League

Division 4

Oakfield 1st XI v

Collycroft 1st XI

Oakfield gather after another Collyroft wicket falls

Oakfield entertained Collycroft on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways and avoid the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Both sides were depleted by holidays and weddings and despite the wet weather during the week, Collycroft elected to bat first when they won the toss, which pleased stand-in home skipper Stewart Burnett.

This proved to be a disastrous decision by the visitors, as Matt Shipman (6-2-16-2) and Dave Odwell (12-6-11-1) reduced the visitors to 8-3 in the fourth over.

Collycroft never really recovered from this start as Jamie Brightwell picked up the fourth wicket and Herman Claassen the fifth as Oakfield took control of the game.

Rob Harris took 4 wickets for 5 runs on Saturday

Rob Harris, who has been largely unavailable this season, was the final bowler to join the attack and he ripped through Collycroft’s tail, picking up 4 wickets for 5 runs in 4.3 overs. Claassen then took the final wicket in the 33rd over as the visitors were dismissed for just 74.

With an hour until tea, Tristan Mobbs and Harris opened the batting for Oakfield and put any thoughts of a surprise collapse at the back of their mind, adding 48 before Harris was adjudged LBW for 11.

Chris Goodwin joined Mobbs and the pair eased Oakfield to a nine-wicket victory in just 12 overs, Mobbs finishing unbeaten on 31 and Goodwin on 20 with the game over before tea.

Oakfield are now firmly placed in mid table with only pride to play for and a potential top four finish.

Nuneaton 4th XI v

Oakfield 2nd XI

The bottom two sides in the division took each other on at Nuneaton on Saturday, both sides desperate for a win to give them a chance of avoiding the drop.

Oakfield skipper Will O’Rourke won the toss and elected to bowl in the search for 20 points. James Taplin (51) got the hosts off to a steady start, and received solid support from Bell-Jones (55) as Nuneaton set about to make a 200+ score.

For Oakfield, Alex Ray (3-50) and Matt Ellis (3-56) kept Oakfield in the game, with skipper O’Rourke also picking up 2-55. However Nuneaton’s solid start allowed them to rack up an imposing 233-8 from their 45 overs.

Oakfield knew a draw was not going to be enough so set about the case aggressively. George Smith and Anshul Satsangi made a great start, putting on a century stand for the first wicket before Satsangi fell for 20.

Glyn Vaughan joined Smith and made 32 before being run out as Oakfield kept up with the required rate. Smith was going along at a good pace and had reached 79 before he was caught and bowled.

His effort proved crucial though as Da Pfadenhauer (21 not out) and Werno Claassen (11 not out) saw Oakfield to a 5 wicket victory. The side now have the opportunity to pull away from the relegation places in their last two matches of the season.

Sunday Friendly.

Shipston on Stour v

Oakfield

Oakfield travelled to Shipston on Sunday for a friendly and suffered another defeat in a disappointing performance with the bat. Batting first, Oakfield were dismissed for just 134.

Werno Claassen and skipper Dan Clowes both made starts in getting to 19 but couldn’t go on, while Mohammed Nasir made a useful 18 at the end to save Oakfield’s blushes. Under 13’s player James Robinson also impressed with 11 not out in one of his first senior outings.

In response the hosts comfortably chased down the total for the loss of six wickets.

Brothers Herman and Werno Claassen had all the success with the ball, taking 2-42 and 4-23 respectively.