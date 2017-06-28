CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Willoughby’s win over Byfield A

Willoughby third in Division One

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Simon Nicholls bowling for Willoughby against Byfield A PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

South Northants League Division 1

Willoughby v Byfield A

Batting first at The Green, Byfield A were all out for 86, Dan Emery top scoring on 32, with Nick Crane taking 4- 14.

In an nine-wicket easy win, Willoughby were 90- 1, Ian Hughes making 51 and Martin Nichols 23no.

Wicket keeper Ian Hughes watches Ben Brown's wicket fall

Willoughby add 20 points to their tally, to be third in the table just behind Greens Norton with Silverstone on top.

Division 3: Gawcott & Hillesden v Willoughby A

Willoughby A set a target of 137 all out, with Kamesh Ganti hitting 31 and Arun Panneerselvam 30. Jon Dale took 4-51 and Colin Piggott 2-24.

In reply Gawcott & Hillesden reached 138 for the loss of only two wickets. John Richardson top scored with 65 and Alex Piggott supporting with 29.

Willoughby's Ashley Rayner fielding at gully

Fixtures: Saturday 2pm: Division 1: Bodicote v Willoughby and Division 3 Willoughby A v Bodicote A.

Sunday 10.30am: Rugby & District Cricket League: Under 15 Cup Final (at Barby CC) Willoughby v Rugby.