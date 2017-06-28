CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Willoughby’s win over Byfield A

Willoughby third in Division One
PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER
South Northants League Division 1
Willoughby v Byfield A
Batting first at The Green, Byfield A were all out for 86, Dan Emery top scoring on 32, with Nick Crane taking 4- 14.
In an nine-wicket easy win, Willoughby were 90- 1, Ian Hughes making 51 and Martin Nichols 23no.
Willoughby add 20 points to their tally, to be third in the table just behind Greens Norton with Silverstone on top.
Division 3: Gawcott & Hillesden v Willoughby A
Willoughby A set a target of 137 all out, with Kamesh Ganti hitting 31 and Arun Panneerselvam 30. Jon Dale took 4-51 and Colin Piggott 2-24.
In reply Gawcott & Hillesden reached 138 for the loss of only two wickets. John Richardson top scored with 65 and Alex Piggott supporting with 29.
Fixtures: Saturday 2pm: Division 1: Bodicote v Willoughby and Division 3 Willoughby A v Bodicote A.
Sunday 10.30am: Rugby & District Cricket League: Under 15 Cup Final (at Barby CC) Willoughby v Rugby.
