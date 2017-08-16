CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Promoted leaders Newbold lose unbeaten record

Action from Parkfield Road against Corley

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold celebrating a breakthrough

Warwickshire League

Division 11 East

Newbold v Corley

A bright August Saturday saw Newbold go into the game having already been promoted and still unbeaten in the league. A Newbold win would secure top spot with two games to spare.

Sam Letts bowling PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Things started well with skipper Richard Meacham winning the toss. Electing to bowl first on a damp-ish wicket was the obvious decision.

Leading league wicket taker Sam Letts (29-3)opened the bowling and was tight from the off, not allowing anything easy for the batsmen to score from.

Tom Dell opened from the other end and followed suit bowling accurate line and lengths.

Early wickets were taken, the best off them a superb caught and bowled by Dell (24-1), meaning the visitors found themselves on 33-3 off 15 overs.

Newbold bowler Tom Dell in Saturday's game

First change bowlers Dan Siddons (24-0) and Paul Higham (29-1) brought a fresh approach but both were a little bit wayward, not without chances however.

But the bowling story of the day went to Rob Bower who although didn’t get any wickets bowled a tight 10 over spell.

David Taylor was the final bowler used and again kept things reasonably tight, going for 21 from 5 overs.

The sixth wicket partnership was the key for the away side who proved the thorn in the side of the Newbold team.

Spencer Brown keeping wicket

Setting 168 for Newbold to win, it was a reasonable total on a wicket that was sure to improve. A done deal one would think...

Bruce Virdee took his usual opening position accompanied by Suliman Razaq.

Two balls later Virdee was back in the hutch for 0. Paul Evans was next in, striking a crisp 4 before holing out.

Razaq was the next to fall for 0 adjudged rather dubiously to be out lbw. Skipper Meacham in next, scoring a brisk 5 before being caught at first slip.

Spencer Brown and Dan Siddons at the wicket picked up the scoring rate hitting some big boundaries.

After hitting some beautiful shots through the leg side Brown tried his favourite shot, and missed out getting bowled for 9.

Siddons took up the mantle along with new man Dell and started to score very quickly. A good cameo came to an end for 29, out dragging on going for a big shot again.

Dell was joined by Bower and the score board was ticking again.

Patient Dell nudged the ball around well but eventually was out caught for 4.

Taylor and Bower tried to get the bowling away but it proved difficult . Bower attempted a big sweep of the young leg spinner and was bowled for 13. With two men left to go in, the game was running away from Newbold.

Taylor was out bowled for 4 trying to work a straight one through. It was down to Higham and Letts to knock off 84 runs or bat 20 odd overs for a losing draw.

Letts had no intentions of playing for the draw and began to flay the bowling around. But, going for a big shot was out caught for 12 leaving Higham not out on 11.

A good bowling and fielding display was overshadowed by a less than average batting display. All out for 105.

Onto next week, away to Fillongley.