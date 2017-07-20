CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Rowland United v Oakfield league derby

Action from Swinford on Saturday

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Jack Randle batting for Rowland United, with Oakfield's wicket keeper Tristan Mobbs

Warwickshire Division 4

Rowland United 1st XI v Oakfield 1st XI

Oakfield travelled to local rivals Rowland United on Saturday looking to make amends for a batting collapse that gave Rowlands the bragging rights in May.

Skipper Richard Burnett won the toss and elected to field after a short rain delay reduced the match to 48 overs.

Darren French hitting out for Rowlands, with Tristan Mobbs keeping wicket for Oakfield

This decision was vindicated with none of the hosts’ top five reaching double figures against some probing bowling from Jamie Brightwell (3-23) and Dave Odwell (2-26).

A run out from Brightwell helped matters further as Rowlands slumped to 41-6.

With the wicket becoming a little easier as it dried, Ian Randle (36) and Riv Monsell (34) began a rebuilding job, taking the hosts beyond 100 without further loss.

Skipper Mark Randle added 20 and John Arden 13 as the tail wagged, much to Oakfield’s frustration.

Jamie Brightwell bowling for Oakfield, with Rowlands batsman Darren French

Rowlands were bowled out from the last ball of their innings for 162, with Tom Marshall and Herman Claassen picking up a wicket each.

This was always likely to prove a tricky total for Oakfield to chase, but they made a great start after tea, adding 60 for the first wicket before James Rowland fell for 16.

Oakfield lost three further quick wickets to spinners Mark Randle (3-36) and Ben Broadhurst (2-42) but skipper Richard Burnett was batting well to keep Oakfield in the game.

Nick Dowling added 17 before falling with the score on 127, and crucially Burnett was caught and bowled by Monsell soon after for an excellent 74 to leave the game in the balance.

Oakfield bowler Dave Odwell, with Rowlands batsman Jack Randle

Jamie Brightwell proved the difference between the sides, completing a good all-round day with an unbeaten 30 to steer Oakfield to a narrow two-wicket win and to end Oakfield’s three-match losing streak.

Division 9 East

Oakfield 2nd XI v Atherstone 2nd XI

Oakfield’s struggles continued in a home defeat by Atherstone on Saturday.

Having won the toss Oakfield elected to field and despite early wickets from Liam Green (2-43) and Dan Marshall (1-16) were soon up against it with Wordsworth making 88.

Werno Claassen (3-38) and Bryan Acford (2-28) meant Oakfield continued to pick up bowling points as the visitors made an impressive 218 all out from 45 overs.

Oakfield’s response was given a solid start by Jonny Abbott (53) who was well supported at the top of the order by Nick Wilding (17),Werno Claassen (29) and Chris Goodwin (26).

However an all too familiar batting collapse saw Oakfield bowled out for 177 to leave them languishing at second bottom of the table.