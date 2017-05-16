CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Rowlands’ Monsell demolishes Oakfield with 9-22

Pictures from old rivals’ first league derby in 13 years

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rowland United captain Mark Randle on his way to 28 against Oakfield on Saturday

Warwickshire League Division 4

Oakfield 1st XI v Rowland United 1st XI

An inspired spell of bowling from Rowland’s Riv Monsell proved to be the difference in a low scoring local derby at Oakfield on Saturday.

It was the first time these old rivals had met in the league for 13 years and a healthy crowd was in attendance for what was an intriguing game. Rowland’s skipper Mark Randle won the toss and elected to bat after three failed attempts at chasing this season. Chris Smith quickly picked up the first wicket before Dave Odwell (3-16) got in the act, taking the next three as Oakfield exerted some early control.

Jamie Brightwell bowling for Oakfield PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Only Jack Randle showed any real resistance but when the returning Alex Ray had him caught behind for 21, Rowlands were struggling at 50-5. Mark and Ian Randle began rebuilding before Smith ran out the former for 13.

Will O’Rourke, unlucky with dropped catches this season finally picked up a wicket as the visitors limped towards 100. Jamie Brightwell (2-18) put Oakfield on the brink of bowling the visitors out, picking up the important wicket of Mark Randle for 28. Chris Smith (2-13) finished things off as John Arden’s unbeaten 17 allowed Rowlands to post 119 in 48 overs.

Oakfield were confident going into tea with a below par score to chase on a decent wicket. They were aware Rowland’s had some dangerous bowlers, and Monsell was soon amongst the wickets, the in-form Tristan Mobbs caught behind off a good ball in the first over. In his second over, he removed Oakfield skipper Richard Burnett somewhat fortuitously, caught via his pads and the back of his bat, before picking up another next ball to leave Oakfield reeling on 6-3.

Darren French (1-20) then removed Stewart Burnett caught at slip and Oakfield were in disarray. Monsell picked up the mantle again, completing his five-wicket haul following a brief resistance from Jamie Brightwell. He then tore through the Oakfield tail, completing amazing figures of 9-22 as Oakfield were dismissed for just 48, Neil Armstrong left stranded on 22 not out.

John Arden on his way to 17no for Rowland United with Oakfield wicket keeper Tristan Mobbs

A disastrous day for Oakfield contrasted by Rowland’s first win suggests this division will again be very competitive. Oakfield will look to dust themselves down against Star Alvis next weekend.

Warwickshire League Division 9 East

Atherstone 2nd XI vs Oakfield 2nd XI

Oakfield 2nd XI went down the A5 looking for their first win on Saturday. Having won the toss, Oakfield skipper Guy Smith elected to field but the hosts made a steady start, with Chris Goodwin’s wicket the only early success. It took the introduction of Callum Wayness (3-13) and Gurj Rupal (3-23) to get Oakfield going as they went through the middle order. Helped by a couple of run-outs, skipper Smith picked up the last wicket as Atherstone made a gettable 146 all out in just 29 overs.

Will O'Rourke bowling for Oakfield

Despite losing an early wicket Nick Gristwood and Gurj Rupal laid the foundations for victory before Gristwood fell for 25. Chris Goodwin added 23 but it was Rupal’s unbeaten 57 that proved decisive, Oakfield coasting to a six-wicket victory inside 30 overs to get their campaign up and running.