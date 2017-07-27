CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Rugby CC 1sts v Studley

Round-up from Webb Ellis Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Wicket keeper Henry Parker watches as the bails fly for a Studley batsman

Still in touch with the leaders in Warwickshire’s Premier Division, Rugby had been looking forward to Saturday’s game against bottom-of-the-table Studley in the hope of taking maximum points.

But Saturday’s weather had other ideas and they could only take seven points when rain forced the game to be abandoned.

Rugby captain Owen Edwards won the toss and elected to field.

Studley’s batsmen could not cope with Rugby’s accurate bowling, with three ducks and four more in single figures on their way to 94-8 in 31.5 overs. Only Luke Deeprose in at eight made any headway, with 48no, supported by Stuart Harris 15 and Jack Williams 12.

Matt Ewer bowling for Rugby on Saturday

Matt Ewer continued his excellent form for a five-wicket haul and figures of 12-5-39-5.

Lee Golding claimed 2-24 in his seven overs and Vishaal Rathod took 8-2-18-1.

With Rugby poised for a likely victory, the rain intervened.

This weekend Rugby will be hoping for another chance to build on their current fourth place when they host Highway Spartans, who are just above Studley at the foot of the division.

The team celebrate taking another wicket

In Division 9 East, Rugby’s 3rds were beaten at leaders Wolvey 2nds on Saturday. In the division’s only fixture to survive the weather, they went down to a seven-wicket defeat.

Batting first, Rugby set a target of 141-8, with Chris Evans the top scorer on 29, Jeevan Barhey 27 and Shreyas Honnalli run out for 19.

Stuart Hazlewood did most of the damage for the hosts, with 4-25 from his ten overs.

In reply, Wolvey needed only 23 overs to overhaul Rugby’s total, Hazlewood again in charge of proceedings with a knock of 45, supported by 30s from both openers John Hawkins and Steve Lawrence.

Lee Golding

Rugby’s wicket-takers were Matt Raffell 1-0-4-1, Honnalli 5-0-24-1 and Jagtar Barhey 2-0-11-1.

This Saturday the 3rds host Bedworth 2nds at Hart Field, while Rugby’s 2nd XI (without a game last week) are away at MA Lyndworth 1sts in Division 3.