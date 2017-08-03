CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Willoughby A and Maids Moreton

Pictures from Saturday’s South Northants League game

South Northants

Alex Proudman bowling for Willoughby A PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Cricket League Division 1

Croughton 116 all out

Willoughby 117 for 4

Willoughby won by 6 wickets

Willoughby A's wicket keeper Adam Whitfield watches as James Coxhill is bowled out

Willoughby remain in the top four heading into the last month of the league season after a comfortable win at Croughton.

The hosts batted first and despite the big-hitting effort from Luke Wetherill with 73 were bowled out for 116; largely thanks to a five wicket haul from Ashley Rayner (5 for 26).

In reply, Willoughby encountered little in the way of problems as Keith Gibson promotion from the second eleven with an unbeaten 65; the visitors reaching their target with 13 overs to spare for the loss of four wickets.

Division 3

Willoughby's Jake Quinney bowling to Maids Moreton

Maids Moreton 159 all out

Willoughby A 146 for 7

Maids won by 13 runs

A five-wicket haul for 13- year-old Nate Button and late cameo with the bat from 14- year-old Jake Quinney was not enough to see Willoughby’s second string fall to defeat at the hands of old friends Maids Moreton.

The visitors batted first and were initially reduced to 29-3 with Vinay Murthay taking two wickets.

Willoughby’s young contingent then once again impressed with the ball as 14- year-old Callum Hanks (1-17 off 3) took a wicket within two balls with Ben Hollis taking the catch, and continued to cause the batsmen problems.

The batsmen did not get any let up at the other end with Jake Quinney (1- 22 off 5) storming in and delivering some truly fast deliveries, his sole legitimate wicket being a fantastic yorker which nearly knocked the stumps from the ground. Unfortunately an edge from Maids’ fast scoring Arun Ragarahan which was well taken by Adam Whitfield one handed to his right was a front foot no ball.

Having reached 79-4 at the halfway point, young Button was introduced into the attack and having quickly found his line and length to take the prize wicket of Ragarahan, before taking further wickets to rip through the Maids tail, finishing with figures of 5-13 off 7 overs.

Maids Moreton were bowled out for 159 off 38.4 overs largely due to David Wise making 50 not out and Ragarahan 43.

In reply, the hosts run chase was stalled by the loss of early top order wickets but a measured 28 from 16-year- old Adam Whitfield restored some parity meaning with the score at 72 for 4 at drinks the game was still in the balance at halfway.

A spell of tight bowling in the ten over spell after drinks from the visitors edged matters their way, leaving the task of taking Willoughby home requiring 60 runs off 10 overs left to Usama Khawaja and Jake Quinney.

Both played some fantastic shots and scampered a number of singles and twos in an unbeaten partnership of 46 to give Willoughby a chance, Quinney top scoring with an unbeaten 29 which included two sixes, one of which was a fine back foot cut which cleared the boundary.

However the target proved just too much and Willoughby finished on 146 for 7 just 14 runs short of victory.

Fixtures – all 2pm starts

Saturday: Division 1: Willoughby v Silverstone. Division 3: Braunston Paddox v Willoughby A. Sunday: Club Friendly: Dunchurch & Bilton v Willoughby

In addition to their league and friendly commitments, it promises to be a busy few days at Willoughby CC.

On Sunday, the club host the South Northants Cricket League’s prestigious and historic Wardington Cup Final at The Green, between Syresham CC and Marston St Lawrence CC, 3pm start.

Then on Monday, Willoughby will also be the venue for one of Warwickshire Cricket Board’s annual District Festival Week matches, between Coventry District Under 14s and Warwick District. This 40-over encounter starts at 11am.

Bar and refreshments available for both games.