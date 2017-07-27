CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Willoughby and Dunchurch & Bilton

Weather intervenes on derby day for second time this season

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Martin Nichols on his way to making 56 on Saturday

South Northants Cricket League

Division 1

Willoughby v Dunchurch & Bilton

Willoughby 111 for 2

Shaun Harnett bowling for Dunchurch & Bilton

Match abandoned as a draw

Saturday’s return local derby between Willoughby and Dunchurch & Bilton went the same way of the first scheduled encounter as the weather had the final say at The Green.

Batting first, the home side recovered from the early loss of Ian Andrews to see Martin Nichols and Ashley Rayner put on a century partnership; Nichols making 56 before departing the fray with Rayner unbeaten on 46.

With Willoughby handily perched on ‘Nelson’ 111 for the loss of two wickets with 10 overs remaining , conditions deteriorated to an extent that no further play before the elements took hold and saw no further play possible and the match abandoned as a draw.

Willoughby batsman Ashley Rayner ready for a run

Division 3

Sibford v Willoughby A

Willoughby A 234 for 7

Sibford 235 for 3

Sibford won by 7 wickets

A full match was possible at Bloxham School although Willoughby’s 2nd XI would have wished their encounter with leaders Sibford could have gone the same way as the 1st team as they crashed to a seven wicket defeat.

Batting first, the visitors set themselves up for what would have been a morale boosting success by making 234 for 7 off their 40 overs, which was spearheaded by Hassan Nawaz’s impressive 95 not out – which included 7 maximums - and Keith Gibson’s 67.

However, despite that total on the board, Willoughby were inexplicably unable to defend it as another below-standard bowling and fielding performance saw Sibford cruise to victory.

Matt Wood hit an unbeaten 135 as the hosts raced to victory for the loss of only three wickets and with a full eight overs still in hand.

With five games to go, this latest defeat leaves Willoughby’s second string 40 points and the equivalent of two victories adrift at the foot of the table, and a return to Division 4 looking all the more likely as the current line-up and regular personnel in an otherwise average division continues to struggle.

Fixtures – 2pm starts

Saturday: Division 1: Croughton v Willoughby.

Division 3: Willoughby A v Maids Moreton.