CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Winning draw for Oakfield 2nds over Rugby 3rds

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 4

Chris Goodwin on his way to 66 for Oakfield 2nds at Hart Field on Saturday

Oakfield 1st XI v Edwardians 2nd XI

Oakfield entertained table-topping Edwardians on a blisteringly hot day, looking to close the gap on the top two.

With regular skipper Richard Burnett suffering from illness, Stewart Burnett took up the reigns and immediately was in the good books with the team as he won the toss and batted.

Oakfield made a great start with three boundaries in the first over from Tristan Mobbs, before he was caught behind with the score on 24. Fellow opener James Rowland was going well and he and Stewart Burnett moved the score to 69 before the latter missed a straight one when on 15.

Nick Wilding batting for Oakfield 2nds against Rugby 3rds PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Another wicket fell soon after and at 77-3 the game was in the balance. Craig Gowdy joined Rowland and the pair made an excellent partnership, tiring the opposition in the heat.

Gowdy fell for 32 just before the second drinks break, but Nick Dowling picked up at a good tempo, supported Rowland as Oakfield moved towards 200. When Dowling was stumped for 28 the score was 197-5 with 10 overs to go, and Oakfield were looking to post 260 plus.

James Rowland, who had batted throughout the innings, completed a superb century, his first for the club on a Saturday. He eventually fell for 109 after nearly three hours at the crease, a great effort in the conditions.

Unfortunately Oakfield’s tail didn’t really wag against some accurate bowling, and the innings petered out at 232 all out in the final over.

Akshay Vagela bowling for Rugby 3rds against Oakfield 2nds

This was a decent total built around Rowland’s century and a couple of useful cameos.

After tea it was time for Oakfield to toil in the field with the heat not dying down. Oakfield were looking for some inspiration from their bowlers, and this came from veteran opener Dave Odwell.

He ripped through the top order with some accurate bowling helped by a little bit of swing. He took the first 6 wickets to fall in a devastating opening spell of 6-22 from 10 overs, all clean bowled or LBW. Oakfield were well on top now and were determined to drive their advantage home. Will O’Rourke (1-23) picked up the important wicket of Saghal after a quick-fire 23, before Tom Marshall cleaned up the tail with 3-27 as Edwardians were bowled out for 126, to give Oakfield an impressive 106-run victory.

Oakfield travel to Pickwick next Saturday looking to keep up their good form and the pressure on the top two.

Rugby 3rds' bowler Ryan Littlejohn in the Division 9 East game

Rugby 3rd XI v Oakfield 2nd XI

Oakfield travelled to local rivals Rugby to take on their 3rd XI at Hart Field.

Having lost the toss, Oakfield were pleasantly surprised to be asked to bat. After losing 2 early wickets Oakfield rebuilt through Glyn Vaughan (49) and Chris Goodwin (66) to put the pressure on the hosts in the baking conditions.

After another couple of quick wickets Oakfield’s long batting line up and the effects of the sun on the Rugby bowlers effected the course of the game further. Shozab Mohammed (71) and Herman Claassen (63) not out shared a brutal partnership in which the pair scored 24 boundaries, half of them sixes.

This enabled Oakfield to close their innings on 306-9 from 45 overs.

After tea, Rugby’s top three built a solid platform through Ash Koria (26), Tom Binding (29) and Akshay Vaghela (61). Gurj Rupal (3-53) picked up three quick wickets for Oakfield, and was well supported by Claassen who continued his good day with 2-50.

However, Rugby were not done with Richard Morgan and Tom Smith building a partnership that threatened to topple Oakfield’s score.

The pair finished on 71 not out and 41 not out respectively, however it wasn’t quite enough for victory as Rugby ended up on 296-6, leaving Oakfield with a winning draw.

Warwickshire League Division 12 East

Wilnecote 2nd XI vs Oakfield 3rd XI

Oakfield travelled to Wilnecote on Saturday with a depleted side to take on Wilnecote. Having won the toss Oakfield skipper Dan Pfadenhauer elected to bat, looking to post a solid score in the sun. Unfortunately it didn’t really happen, with only Ben Pursey (24) and Martin Pursey (54 not out) showing any real resistance in a total of 121 all out out.

After tea the visitors were unable to generate the early pressure they needed for an unlikely win, as Wilnecote eased to their target just 3 wickets down, Bryan Acford the most successful bowler with 2-26.

Sunday Friendly

Marton vs Oakfield

Oakfield travelled to Marton on Sunday and put in a poor performance with the bat in a disappointing defeat. Saturday’s action had clearly taken it’s toll on a number of players as Oakfield were dismissed for just 84, Tom Marshall top scoring with 19. This caused no problems for the hosts who chased the total down for the loss of just 2 wickets, Joey Green and James Robinson the successful bowlers.