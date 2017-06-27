CRICKET: Spirited display by Barby 1sts against league leaders

Best performance of season by 3rds beats second-placed Brixworth

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 205-10 (6pts)

Bedworth 1st XI 209-6 (20pts)

Barby 1sts put up a spirited display but were narrowly beaten by league champions elect Bedworth at the BCG on Saturday.

Bedworth, who controversially missed out on promotion to the Birmingham Leagues last year, have further strengthened their ranks and with a Barby side still recovering from the recent spate of injuries the going was always going to be tough.

Batting first, familiar problems faced Barby as people got starts but didn’t go on. Pretorius, Edom and Tom Gleghorn all got to 20 before finding ways to get out. After skipper Joel Gleghorn was unfortunately adjudged lbw, at 80-6 Barby were struggling.

Character was required and character was shown as first Rob Field and then Matty Nobes joined Dan Scott in rebuilding the innings. Scott, not for the first time this season, batted superbly in making an unbeaten 51 seeing Barby through to 205 and maximum batting points in the process.

With a good pitch and fast outfield 205 was well short of par and a fast start was vital. Bedworth’s prolific openers Pickering and Parnell walked out to bat to find Will Sinclair (2-42) already at the end of his run up and fired up and both were quickly blown away.

Captain Scott Friswell set about rebuilding and made a stylish 56 in conjunction with Ross Parnell who made 37. Barby’s slow bowlers Wynn Evans (1-45) Dan Scott (1-38) and Craig Scott (1-18) however maintained control and were twice very unlucky to not have Bedworth’s ex county player Hafeez trapped lbw early in his innings.

With Hafeez 48 not out, Bedworth ultimately triumphed with two overs to spare, leaving Barby very disappointed. Rob Field said afterwards: “Whilst to compete with Bedworth is promising we need to take a look at ourselves as a unit and find another 10%. When we do that we will find ourselves on the winning side and some of the 50:50 umpiring decisions we are suffering from at the moment going our way. We all need to do better.”

Barby face Highway at home this Saturday, keen to put that into practice.

Barby 2nd XI 140-10 (4pts)

Moseley Ashfield 2nd XI 314-8 (24pts)

Barby 2nds fell to a heavy defeat against promotion-chasing Moseley Ashfield 2nds.

After winning the toss Moseley amassed 314-8 with four batsmen reaching 50 as the Barby bowlers toiled. Debutant Richard Thompson was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-42 with two wickets each for Seth Westley and Adam Shay.

In reply Barby struggled as only Richard Thompson, making 45 to go with his three wickets, and Chris Bramley 23 batting for any length of time as Barby were bowled out for 140 in the 38th over. Asad Ali took 3-34 for Moseley as they ran out winners by 174 runs.

Barby 3rds 211-9 (28pts)

Brixworth 4ths 169-7 (8pts)

After several good performances in recent weeks with little reward to show for their efforts, Barby 3s put in their most complete performance of the season to comfortably see off second placed Brixworth by 42 runs on a warm afternoon down at the BCG.

After being inserted, Barby overcame the early loss of captain Hardbattle for 15, with a superb second wicket century partnership between Ollie Hawkins (37) and Chey Manzella (66).

Manzella timed the ball quite superbly, smashing an incredible 8 sixes in his hour long stay at the crease and making everything look ridiculously easy.

The Barby innings lost its way a bit once Manzella departed and then Hawkins shortly after to a brute of ball, but Veren Lala played nicely for 22, and Ross Wilkins playing his first game for the club for three years, held the lower order together with a solid 20 that ensured all the overs were used up and usual Barby 3s collapse was avoided.

212 was a stiff target, made all the harder for Brixworth as Sherwood and Britton sent down ten testingly accurate overs to leave the visitors on 25-0 and well behind the required run rate.

Veteran Dave Norton (3-38) and man of the match Manzella (2-37) then combined to bowl superbly during the middle overs, as Brixworth took drinks at halfway on 59-3, then limped to 103-6 with ten overs remaining.

Some lusty late order hitting brought respectability to the score, but Brixworth were never within reach of the demanding total.

Five batsmen passed 20, but tight bowling and fielding never let the visitors get away at any point.

An excellent game played in the usual fantastic spirit between both teams, and an excellent all-round team performance by Barby, great intent with the bat, then accurate bowling backed up by keen and energic fielding.