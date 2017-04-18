CRICKET: Two good warm-up games for Barby

Promising start for youngsters as league season starts against Standard on Saturday

Barby 204-8 in 45 overs

Corley 206-5 in 45 overs

Corley won by 2 runs

Youngsters Matt Nobes and Tom Stevenson came within a metre of pulling off a memorable tie as cricket got underway at Barby with an enjoyable and exciting friendly against Corley CC on Saturday.

Batting first on a flat wicket, Corley made 206 off their 45 over allocation. Opener Paul Williams showed how he had been the Warwickshire League’s highest run maker in 2016, making a chanceless half century before retiring and Jamie Philips also made an unbeaten fifty. Barby used eight bowlers with seamers Paul Corns, Seth Westley, Steven Blanks and Tom Stevenson the stand out performers.

In the field young Matthew Nobes was impressive throughout whilst the evergreen Rob Field opened his run out account for the year with a typically athletic piece of fielding.

After an excellent tea, Barby’s openers made a solid start before youngster Joe Hardbattle was unfortunately run out by veteran James Wynn Evans. Wynn Evans went on to make 44, whilst Field 30 and Will Sinclair 53no retired also chipped in with solid contributions.

With 10 overs left and 70 runs required Nobes and Stevenson came together. Running hard between the wickets they stayed in touch with the run rate, with Nobes in particular making light work of any loose deliveries. Nobes was run out in the penultimate over for an excellent 33 that included 2 sixes, leaving it to Stevenson and Westley to make 11 off the final over. That became 6 to tie off the final ball which Stevenson struck high and handsome only to watch it bounce agonisingly short of the boundary.

Overall a thoroughly enjoyable game of cricket and a good run out ahead of the league season which Barby’s first X1 start next week entertaining Standard.

Barby 195-7 in 40 overs

Laughton & Mowsley 118-8 in 40 overs

Barby won by 77 runs

Fifteen-year-old Joe Hardbattle continued the fine start to the season by Barby youngsters with his maiden senior 50 in the 77-run victory over Laughton & Mowsley, in making an undefeated 68 in a total of 195-7 in 40 overs on a day of wind and rain showers at the BCG.

Veteran Rob Field also contributed 50no before retiring himself to allow further batsmen some time in the middle.

In reply Laughton & Mowsley were never up with the required run rate, struggling to 118-8 in 40 overs with Pritchard top scoring with 56. Youngsters Seth Westley 2-20 and Mathew Nobes 2-14 bowled well and senior player Daniel Dury came on to bowl and picked up three quick wickets to return figures of 3-1 as the match finished in damp conditions.