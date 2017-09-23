CRICKET: Two wins for Willoughby youngsters on Yorkshire tour

Final friendlies of season for seniors

Willoughby CC Under 14/15 Tour

Willoughby Under 15s brought their season to a close with a highly successful overnight tour to Yorkshire.

The team – which is largely an Under 14 team – has enjoyed a useful campaign in many respects and fittingly signed off for 2017 with two victories inside 24 hours.

Having travelled up earlier in the day, on Friday Willoughby visited the fantastic facilities at Goole Town where they came out comfortable winners by six wickets.

The home side batted first and were bowled out for 88 in their 25 overs. Liam Franks took 3 for 7 to out-do his cousin Thomas who made 23 with the bat for the hosts (the latter did however exact a little revenge in return with the ball). Justin Hanks also chipped in with two wickets for 14 and a stunning run out for the visitors, who then went onto make 129 for 6 off their allotted 25 overs. Sam Middlemiss (24), Dan Farrow (27 retired not out), Sam Wincott-Thomas (14) and Jake Quinney (13) the main contributors to that total. Goole’s fine ground and clubhouse was matched by their fabulous hospitality throughout the afternoon which naturally led into the evening with an excellent time with the hosts and a Race Night.

Having fun on their tour to Yorkshire

It was perhaps no surprise then that there were a few bleary eyes next morning for Willoughby’s second engagement, with a short journey to face Ackworth CC Under 15s.

In warm sunshine, the visitors were once again greeted by an equally warm welcome and lovely compact ground which was where a certain Geoffrey Boycott first went to play cricket as a youngster.

Willoughby went on to record a second success in a much-tighter contest, which saw the hosts bat first and made 98 all out in exactly their 20 overs. With the ball being thrown amongst the team and 10 bowlers once again used, Rees Moor, Sam Wincott-Thomas and Sam Middlemiss each picked up two wickets apiece.

Willoughby’s reply had all the hallmarks of that late night as they were reduced to 2-3 early on, with the hosts Yorks District player taking two wickets in addition to making 34 with the bat.

However WCC skipper Jake Quinney quelled the storm, making 25 before retiring, along with support from Ethan Porter (16). Wincott-Thomas added 14 but it was still touch and go entering the final few overs as the visitors kept in touch with the run rate but in doing so continued to lose wickets.

With tension rising and a sizeable crowd building ready for the afternoon game, Quinney returned for the last wicket to stroke a further three boundaries on his way to an eventual 39 not out, as together with James Andrews they saw the visitors home with two balls to spare and that one wicket in hand.

Overall, two wins out of two, but more importantly it was a fantastic time with the team, who were a credit to their families and Willoughby CC throughout with their conduct both on and off-the-field.

A huge thank you also to the parents who travelled for, as always, their wonderful company and support.

2017 Tour Squad: James Andrews, Dan Farrow, Liam Franks, Justin Hanks, Callum Hanks, Archie McMillan, Rees Moor, Sam Middlemiss, Ethan Porter, Jake Quinney (capt.), Sam Wincott-Thomas,

Willoughby Single Wicket Tournament

Willoughby’s extensive junior and youth cricket activity for 2017 was brought to an excellent conclusion with the club’s Single Wicket Tournament.

The competition - which competes for the SG Ivens Trophy – is one of the club’s oldest events and competitions dating as it goes back to its first running in 1963, and it was fitting that this year’s renewal was once again played for by the club’s up and coming youngsters of which the late Mr Ivens would have highly approved of.

As usual there were a couple of surprise results from the draw, which eventually boiled down to Dan Farrow taking on Sam Middlemiss in the final. Considering nearly 350 runs had been scored in all the earlier rounds, surprisingly their showdown did not last long as Middlemiss was removed cheaply before Farrow knocked off the runs required to take the title and etch his name into the WCC history books.

Senior Cricket

Club Friendly

Willoughby v Martins CC

(played Saturday 1st September)

Martins CC 158 all out (40 overs)

Willoughby 159 for 9 (39.4 overs)

Willoughby won by 1 wicket

Willoughby began their end of season friendlies with an entertaining, close fought win over Martins CC.

The nomadic visitors were making their first visit to The Green and batted first, making 158 all out from their allotted 40 overs. Geoffrey Lawson top scoring for Martins with 35, with wickets shared among half of the eleven bowlers used by the hosts.

In reply, Willoughby saw Keith Gibson make 30 but it was Ashley Rayner’s 56 not out which saved the day. Having initially retired once completing another half-century, he returned for the last wicket and together with Frank Claydon (10 not out) saw WCC over the line with only two balls of the game remaining and one wicket in hand.

Willoughby v Oakfield

(played Sunday 10th September)

Willoughby CC 148 all out (37.3 overs)

Oakfield CC 120 all out (31.4 overs)

Willoughby won by 28 runs

Willoughby’s last Sunday encounter of the season with old friends Oakfield was an equally enjoyable affair which also went the way of the home side.

In contrast to the previous year’s fine September weather, the very autumn-esque conditions at The Green did not deter both teams keen to get some late season action in, and it was Willoughby who batted first making 148 all out.

Ashley Rayner again top scored making 43, with support from Martin Nichols (24), Fergus Deery (19) and Sam Middlemiss (18). Chris Smith took 3 for 14 for the visitors.

Oakfield had Smith and Mohammed to thank in their reply. After the top to middle order was taken out by Callum Hanks (3 for 23) and John Gregson (5 wickets for 3 runs), Nadir batting at 10 made 27 whilst Smith remained unbeaten on 51 to offer some resistance as the visitors were bowled out for 120, Willoughby winning by 48 runs.