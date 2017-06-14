CRICKET: Unbeaten century for Burnett in excellent Oakfield victory

1st XI up to third in the table

Warwickshire League Division 4

Collycroft 1st XI vs Oakfield 1st XI

Oakfield travelled to Collycroft on Saturday to take on a side they’ve played many times in recent seasons. The hosts pitch usually plays well, but having experienced a week of wet weather Oakfield skipper Richard Burnett elected to field first having won the toss.

Dave Odwell made an early breakthrough for Oakfield before a counter-attack from the hosts. This was led by Singh (57) who played some interesting shots as he was well supported by Scorey.

At 111-1 the hosts were well in control when Brightwell had Singh well stumped by Tristan Mobbs. From here on, Oakfield made regular inroads led by the in-form Brightwell, who picked up 5-33 from his 12 overs. He was well supported by Richard Burnett (1-9) and Chris Smith (1-43), while some solid fielding also saw two run-outs as Oakfield dismissed the hosts for 183 in 40 overs.

Oakfield began their run chase before tea and reached the break at 44 without loss, skipper Richard Burnett and Tristan Mobbs the undefeated batsmen. After an enjoyable tea, the pair picked up where they left off, beginning cautiously before upping the rate as the innings progressed. Burnett in particular was in brutal form with Collycroft’s bowlers having no answer.

Burnett completed a fine century as he and Mobbs completed an unbroken stand of 184 to lead Oakfield to an excellent 10 wicket victory. Burnett finished 127 not out with Mobbs unbeaten on 48. An excellent win for Oakfield which sees them rise to third in the table.

Oakfield 2nd XI vs Nuneaton 2nd XI

Oakfield’s second XI took on Nuneaton 4ths in a game they needed to win to lift them off the foot of the table. The visitors won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat, a decision which backfired as they were dismissed for just 100 in 31 overs. Herman Claassen and Matt Ellis picked up a wicket each, with Ellis also completing a run out. The middle order and tail was then picked off by veteran spinner Bryan Acford (3-14) and Kaz Kooner (3-1) as Oakfield took control.

Despite the loss of an early wicket, Dan Clowes (28) ensured the result was never in doubt. He was well supported by Chris Goodwin (16) and Shozab Mohammed (22) as Oakfield eased to a 5 wicket victory to move them from the foot of the table.

Oakfield’s 3rd XI game versus Willow unfortunately fell foul of the weather.