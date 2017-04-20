CRICKET: Willoughby host Oakfield 2nds on Saturday and Bourton & Frankton on Sunday

Northants league season starts on April 29

The new cricket season gets underway at Willoughby on Saturday with a double bill of friendly fixtures.

On Saturday, a club 1st XI, under new captain Simon Nicholls, play host to local friends Oakfield and their 2nd XI.

That is followed on Sunday by the visit to The Green of another local and longstanding acquaintance in the shape of Bourton & Frankton. Both games start at 2pm.

The weekend’s friendlies at Willoughby come ahead of their South Northants Cricket League campaigns starting the following Saturday (April 29).

The 1st XI will do battle once again in Division 1, looking to go one better than last year’s third place and missing out on the promotion places.

The 2nd XI, under new skipper Nikesh Mistry, will look to do likewise in Division 3 having missed out on a second consecutive promotion last term by a mere four points.