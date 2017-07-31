CRICKET: Willoughby ladies win Knock-out Cup

Victory over Southam by just six runs

Willoughby Ladies tip and run team are the new Knock-out Cup champions after a thrilling victory last week in the final against Southam.

In a closely fought contest which went right down to the last over, Willoughby Ladies set a useful target of 128 in their allotted overs.

In reply, Southam kept up with the run rate in the opening half of their innings and looked on course to win.

However Willoughby’s Ladies came back into things by taking crucial wickets at regular intervals, eventually holding on to defend their total with some good bowling and fielding in the latter stages as Southam closed on 122, six runs short of their target.