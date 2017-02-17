CRICKET: Willoughby’s build-up gains momentum

AGM, quiz and spring clean coming up

The build-up to the new cricket season for Willoughby Cricket Club is set to gather further momentum in the next month.

With pre-season nets and training already underway and going well, the club is set to host a series of events ahead of the mid-April start to the 2017 season.

First on the agenda is the club’s Annual General Meeting on Monday (February 20), 7.30pm start. As always, all of the club’s seniors players, officials, members and parents of junior players are invited and requested to attend to review the past year and look ahead to the one coming.

The AGM is followed by their pre-season quiz night at the club, on Friday, March 3, starting at 7.45pm, the quiz is open to all ages of the family with something for everyone, and teams of 4-5 persons costing only £10. Contact Ian Button or Nick Crane for details.

Following the quiz night, Willoughby CC then stage their now-annual ‘spring clean’ event as part of their involvement in the ECB Natwest Cricketforce Weekend on Saturday, April 1, which will also include their 2017 junior/youth cricket registration morning.

Pre-season training is currently in full swing at Bilton School’s Indoor Sports Centre, running until the end of March.

The Under 11s, 13s and 15s sessions are running each Saturday afternoon up to the end of March; Under 13s + 15s from 1- 2.40pm, with the Under 11s from 2.45-4pm.

The men’s/adult section sessions – also with the Under 15s, are running each Wednesday evening also until the end of March, from 8.15-9.30pm.

For further details on playing at Willoughby CC and joining the club for 2017 and their pre-season sessions, please contact Karl Quinney on 01788 542441, or 07775 883102; email at karl@karlquinney.co.uk, or visit the club website at www.willoughbycc.org.uk.