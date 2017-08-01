CRICKET: Wynn Evans likely to be out for rest of season with hand injury

Game to forget for Barby at Standard

Warwickshire Cricket League

Premier Division

Standard 1st XI 80-5 (20 points)

Barby 1st XI 77-10 (2 points)

An afternoon to forget for Barby after losing an important toss and being bowled out for 77 on a damp wicket at Standard. The top order were blown away by Thomas Kidd, who returned bowling figures of 5-22 from his 12 overs, well supported by Steve Vaughn taking 3-22 as only Joel Gleghorn 16, Harry Umbers 14, and Seth Westley 11 reached double figure scores in a disappointing batting performance.

Standard, in reply, also struggled early on as Will Sinclair and Pieter Pretorius each took a wicket to leave them on 6-2. This would have become 11-3 if James Wynn Evans had managed to hold on to a sharp slip catch off Pretorius which resulted in him having to leave the field of play with a badly damaged left hand.

This became 44-4 as Tom Middleton and Seth Westley each took a wicket, but with the fifth Standard wicket falling with the score on 68 the win was not far away and James Searle finished on 27 not out to guide them to 80-5 and a 20 point win.

The news did not get much better for Barby as James Wynn Evans looks to be out for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with an unstable fracture of the left hand.

Barby host Studley 1st XI in their next fixture.

Barby 2nd XI v Aston Manor 3rd XI

After a run of near losses Barby were back to winning ways on Saturday the BCG with a strong performance against Aston Manor.

With the threat of weather captain Adam Shay won the toss and chose to bowl. After a wild couple of overs youngster Jonty Craven was replaced by Shay (45-2-11) at the top end and he partnered Gurang (37-4-12) to skittle the top 5 for 50 runs.

Some aggressive batting followed from Ibatt Thaman but the introduction of 15-year-old pacemen Ben Harris (28-2-7) changed the game with a fast ball nipping back and taking leg stump.

At this point Barby were looking to chase a score in th low 100s but some dogged batting and poor fielding saw Aston fight it out until the 38th over – with due credit going to Sid Gautam (27-2-6) who bowled with both accuracy and variation. After a 10th wicket stand of 26, Aston finally fell for 154.

After another exceptional Barby tea provided by the ever-consistent Doris Ibbestson, openers Richard Thompson and Dom Craven opened proceedings quickly, only to see Thompson fall to a brilliant yorker from opening bowler Avon Turner. Again, number 3 Chris Bramley went about building the innings and put Barby in a strong position after 20 overs only to be run out for 37.

The inevitable collapse followed, but Dom Craven held the innings together with a hard-fought 53. It was left to youngster Alex Watson and Ben Harris to finish the game in the 36th over, fittingly with a 6 over leg side boundary from Harris.

Barby are away next week to Studley and will be looking for another win to start their late season creep up the table.

Barby Friendly XI 159-2

Lutterworth Friendly XI 158-7

Barby gained a comfortable victory over Lutterworth in a Sunday friendly. Batting first, a young Lutterworth side managed 158-7 in their 40 overs thanks to 49 from Mike Read who became one of Rob Field’s two wickets as he finished with figures of 2-13 from a four-over spell.

Mathew Nobes also took 2-40. The pair then combined to open the Barby batting as they added 84 for the first wicket before Nobes was bowled for 39. Field batted through the innings to finish on 56 not out as Pieter Pretorius smashed 45 not out from 17 balls to see Barby over the winning line with 10 overs to spare and an 8-wicket victory.