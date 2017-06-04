FOOTBALL: Another trophy for Tigers Under 8s

Rugby Town triumph at Milton Keynes City Colts Festival

Saturday saw the Rugby Town Under 8s Tigers travel to Milton Keynes for the City Colts Festival, and again return home with the winners’ trophy.

A 4-2 win over Southside United Warriors saw goals from George Shepherd, Hudson Petkovic and Kaydon Barker, before George Shepherd unselfishly laid the ball back for Oliver Hughes to score, when he could easily have scored his second.

A hard fought 0-0 draw followed against the hosts, before the lads faced Santos Panthers. After conceding an early goal, the Tigers went on to a convincing 3-1 win with goals from Hudson Petkovic, George Shepherd and Kaydon Barker.

A 2-1 win over Aylesbury Utd (Hudson Petkovic and Toby Johnson) saw the lads need to win their final match to secure the trophy.

They won it in style with a 6-0 victory (Toby Johnson, Kaydon Barker 2 and a Hudson Petkovic hat-trick) and another solid performance from Finlay Richardson in goal.

A great day of football from the lads!