FOOTBALL: Appeal to fund new floodlights for Butlin Road pitch

Rugby Town Vice Presidents launch Just Giving page to match £29,500 Football Stadia Improvement Fund grant

Having secured a £29,500 grant from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund towards the cost of new floodlights at their Butlin Road ground, Rugby Town’s Vice Presidents’ section have taken responsibility for raising funds from the community to help meet the 50 per cent shortfall.

They have already launched a Just Giving page for anyone interested in donating towards the modern four-column lighting system which will replace the eight-column version that was installed more than 30 years ago – with the appeal breaking through the £1,000 barrier within its first week.

With the old network now nearing the end of its designed life, planning permission has been granted to install the system upgrade – which will significantly improve lux readings and also provide unobstructed views for spectators.

Anyone interested in supporting this project should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rugby-town-vice-presidents-floodlights